Here’s What Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop Won’t Have

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix have yet to open their West Hollywood sandwich shop, Something About Her. The“ Vanderpump Rules” stars have been working on their gourmet sandwich shop since 2021, but have been hit with delays for its grand opening.

On November 3, 2023, Maloney gave an update on the grand opening while speaking at BravoCon in Las Vegas. “No one wants to hear soon, and that’s not the answer, but soon,” she said of the opening date. “The thing is, there’s inspections and lots of hoops we have to jump through.”

“That’s the update. Some final things that have popped up in the eleventh hour,” she added after Madix noted they had to buy a new water heater for the building.

But when the bar stars finally do open their feminine-themed shop for business, fans shouldn’t expect to see any ties to their Bravo reality show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Won’t Pay Tribute to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ at Something About Her

Something About Her patrons shouldn’t expect to see “Vanderpump Rules” cast photos or memorabilia at the sandwich shop. While speaking with Us Weekly, Maloney said the sandwich shop would be a totally separate entity.

“Nothing is related to the show or any cast members at all [at Something About Her],” she said just ahead of BravoCon. “We got to get some new material out there,” Madix chimed in.

While there won’t be a Scandoval sandwich, fans can look forward to a spicy Italian – and the name of it could possibly be tied to a famous female outside of the Bravoverse.

Madix previously told People that the sandwiches in the shop may be named after notable women. “In the same sense that the name of the sandwich shop is Something About Her, I think that the sandwiches may or may not be named after really admirable and wonderful women both in the public eye and our personal lives,” she teased in May 2023.

The Something About Her Vibe Will Be More like a Rom-Com Movie Than a Reality Show

Early on, Maloney and Madix agreed they wanted the vibe of their restaurant to be like something out of a Nancy Meyers movie. The filmmaker is known for romantic comedies such as “What Women Want,” “The Holiday” and “It’s Complicated.” Her films feature picturesque homes and other gorgeous spaces.

Maloney opened up about the aesthetic while speaking on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast earlier in 2023.

“This whole Something About Her, and the vision behind that, was wanting it to be romanticized lunch, à la rom-coms,” Maloney said on Pellegrino’s podcast. “I want to live in a Nancy Meyers movie. So when we were talking about what this place looks like and feels like, I’m like, ‘Well, who does Nancy Meyers’ movies?’”

Maloney ultimately contacted production designer Jon Hutman, who worked on several of Meyers’ movies, to help with the design concept for Something About Her.

Meyers previously told Design Guild of America she’s amazed by what Hutman does. “Jon can design a great movie house, which is very important to me,” she said. “I can spend 40 pages between the kitchen and the living room. Jon adds scope. He’s a very hard worker, has very good taste, and he’s a fast e-mailer. He enjoys the process, and it is a process—things evolve over time.”

Fans have already gotten glimpses of Something About Her’s cozy, feminine vibe thanks to Maloney and Madix’s frequent TikTok videos.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Reveals Timeline For 2nd Baby With Brittany Cartwright