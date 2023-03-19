Ariana Madix Shows Off ‘Stunning’ New Look at Comedy Show: PHOTOS

Ariana Madix made her first fan appearance since news of her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal broke.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star was a special guest at a Los Angeles comedy club—and fans got an up-close look at her white-hot revenge hair.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix Showed Off Her New Look at a Sandwich-Themed Comedy Show in Los Angeles

On March 18, 2023, Madix was the special guest at the Make That Sandwich show held at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles. The interactive game show, hosted by comedian/chef Lindsay Ames and co-host Brianna Sedor, also featured Salt Hank, Andrea Jin, Mike Glazer, and more sandwich lovers.

Madix made her entrance from behind a curtain, where she emerged wearing a tan miniskirt, plaid blazer, and matching boots. But it was her straight, white-blonde hair that really stood out.

Photos and videos of Madix’s comedy club appearance were shared on the @VanderpumpRulesParty Instagram account with the caption, “She looks sooo beautiful and is killing it!!!!”

Fans also posted comments about the Bravo star’s new look.

“Love her hair like that,” one fan wrote of Madix. “She really looks beautiful,” another agreed. “Omg she’s more gorgeous than ever,” a third commenter wrote.

“Omg she’s glowing. Threw away the 🗑🗑🗑🗑,” another fan wrote. “Stunning! The hair, the fit…everything!!” added another.

Madix’s new look is a dramatic departure from a hair look she debuted just one month ago.

In February 2023, Madix posted to Instagram to show off a longer and darker blonde, wavy hairstyle when she got a “fresh hair” look just after the “Vanderpump Rules” premiere. It was just a few weeks later that she found out her boyfriend of 10 years was cheating on her with one of her closest friends, Raquel Leviss.

Ariana Madix is Working on Opening Her Own Sandwich Shop Business With Pal Katie Maloney

Madix has been photographed a few times since her ex’s scandal broke, most notably while at a friend’s wedding in Mexico, where she rocked an ombre pink gown and wore her hair in a bun.

But the Make That Sandwich show was the perfect place to debut her new look for a big reason. The show features the performers and audience members testing their “sandwich knowledge,” per the show’s website – and Madix knows a lot about sandwiches. She’s currently working on opening Something About Her, a gourmet sandwich shop in West Hollywood, with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Katie Maloney.

On the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Madix and Maloney were seen scouting locations for their new shop, including one located not far from Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR.

Madix previously told BravoTV.com that for the menu, she wants to include a sandwich “that involves lots of hot peppers and anything salty, pickled.” But her business partner Maloney added that the shop won’t be just about sandwiches. “We want it to have its own vibe, its own personality,” Maloney teased. “A little bit of, like, retail… a wine [and] beer bar, but maybe cocktails as well.”

In March 2023, Madix and Maloney dropped a line of Something About Her merch. The line includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, and phone cases featuring the upcoming shop’s logo.

