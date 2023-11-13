Ariana Madix Claps Back at Comment About Sandwich Shop Delays

Ariana Madix had a quick comeback for a critic.

In November 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” star shut down a social media commenter who questioned her involvement in Something About Her, the upcoming West Hollywood sandwich shop she is set to open with Katie Maloney.

The co-stars have been working on their “unapologetically feminine” gourmet sandwich bar since filming season 9 in 2021. But its grand opening has been delayed multiple times. Madix has been busy with brand partnerships, a book deal, and a successful stint on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix Faced Criticism After She Posted About a Charity Event

On November 9, 2023, Madix posted a photo to Instagram that showed her sitting with her dog, Mya Moon, with a cocktail in hand. In the caption, Madix revealed she is about to go on tour to celebrate the release of her new book, “Single AF Cocktails.”

But ahead of the book release, Madix will host an Airbnb experience, “Cocktail Night In,” with all proceeds going to charity. While most of the comments about Madix’s partnership were positive, Madix did face some criticism after she announced her latest collab.

“Guess the sandwich shop will never open… poor Katie trusting in you,” one commenter wrote to Madix.

Madix responded to her critic, writing, “Lolling at you thinking I’m incapable of doing more than one thing at a time.”

Other fans also chimed in to defend Madix.

“CLEARLY she CAN multitask!!! Have you not been watching the last 9 months of what she’s accomplished while going through a effed up situation?! She got this🔥,” one fan wrote.

“Dancing with the stars, bravocon, book, restaurant, love island, vanderpump…” another wrote.

“She doesn’t sleep ever,” another fan agreed.

Katie Maloney Opened Up About the Sandwich Shop Delays During the VPR Panel at BravoCon

Maloney is not blaming Madix for the delays with the sandwich shop opening. In July 2023, a source told The Sun that issues with permits and renovations to bring the restaurant space up to code were behind the delays.

In an interview on the “Almost Adulting” podcast in September 2023, Maloney talked about the obstacles the two had encountered while trying to open their business. She elaborated during the “Sur’Ving Up the Latest With Vanderpump Rules” panel at BravoCon 2023. Maloney said the shop will open “soon.”

“It’s unimaginable like how many hoops you have to jump through and how much red tape there actually is, especially in West Hollywood,” Maloney said. “It’s like, they’re sticklers so it’s just been inspection after inspection and things that pop up so it’s like, we’re right now getting a new water heater.”

“We don’t give constant updates because the updates are boring as hell,” she added. “No one really wants to hear about how we’re putting in some sort of two-inch thing inside the walk-in fridge. …That’s the update. Some final things that have popped up in the eleventh hour.”

