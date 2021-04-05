‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Bullied Over Relationship

Beau Clark revealed he was trolled over his relationship with Stassi Schroeder when they first started dating several years ago.

During a recent appearance on Katie Maloney-Schwartz’ You’re Gonna Love Me podcast., the casting director, 41, opened up about the online bullying he suffered when he made his debut as Schroeder’s beau on the Bravo reality show in 2018. Clark revealed that the “nastiness” from social media trolls began to “chisel” at him.

“I remember when I first met Stassi, it was like, Oh, he’s just trying to get on the show,” Clark revealed. “Oh, he just like you know, he just wants to build his career or just, you know, just like sh-t like that. And I’m like, that’s not true. I’m like, I actually really liked this girl, you know, and it was just more and more crap. I would read DMs, and it was…ugh, the awfulness.”

Beau Clark Revealed That a Writer Slammed His Appearance

Clark went on to say he was called “disgusting” by some viewers—and even by the media. He pointed to an article that described him as “dirty.”

“I remember someone wrote this article of how dirty I look,” he said. “And that I look like a homeless man and said all this other stuff. And then I found the writer, and then I found her Instagram, and her husband looks exactly like me!”

The mean-spirited article, which Clark later shared on Instagram, described him as a “grubby truck stop dirtbag” with “pasty, grimy pits and flabby arms hanging out of a dirty tank top.”

Clark revealed that a friend put things into perspective by reminding him that he has thousands more fans that are “here” for him and that he should focus on the positive feedback and ignore the few haters.

“I don’t read my DMs anymore,” Clark told Maloney-Schwartz. “I don’t read many comments anymore.”

Beau Clark Previously Admitted That Stassi Schroeder Had More Money Than He Did

Clark and Schroeder married in 2020 and welcomed a baby girl, Hartford, in January 2021. The couple also moved into their dream home in Hollywood Hills last year, a home that was funded by Schroeder’s Vanderpump Rules fame.

On an episode of Vanderpump Rules last season, Clark explained that because he had been living in an apartment with rent control for 15 years, and Schroeder had brand deals and was a bestselling author with the release of her book Next Level Basic, it only made sense that she would have the big bucks to put down on their house.

“I have a great job, but I can definitely not put 25 percent down on a house right now,” Clark explained, per Bravo.com. “I have savings, just not that much yet.”

Things only got worse amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Schroeder was fired from Vanderpump Rules last year amid a racism scandal. while Clark’s line of work as a casting director stalled during the pandemic.

“I know I’m gonna be a good dad, but how am I gonna take care of my daughter?” he said to Maloney-Schwartz.“Because work has been slow because of COVID. There’s not many things that are being cast. So, I’m stressing out and I’m literally broken down.”

Clark and Schroeder recently launched their The Good, The Bad, The Baby podcast.

