Stassi Schroeder Reveals Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Is Her Baby’s Godmother

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Thursday, January 7 according to People. Schroeder has kept her newborn out of the public eye until recently.

The former SURver posted a series of four photos and videos of baby Hartford, as seen above. She captioned the Instagram post, “Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

Schroeder also confirmed which Vanderpump Rules star is baby Hartford’s godmother. Katie Maloney-Schwartz commented on the post, “Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She’s so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Beau!!!” Schroeder acknowledge Maloney-Schwartz as the godmother, replying to her best friend, “god mama!!!”

As for the godfather, Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s husband Tom Schwartz does not hold the title. Clark reposted an Instagram story from his friend, Rob Evors. Evors posted Schroeder’s Instagram on his story and added the caption, “I can FINALLY brag about my GORGEOUS Goddaughter to the entire world!!!”

Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Also Showed Their Love

Maloney-Schwartz wasn’t the only former SURver to comment their excitement. Many members of the Vanderpump Rules cast congratulated Schroeder and Clark after the birth by posting Instagram stories. Schroeder’s friends got to comment on the never-before-seen photos of baby Hartford.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute also wrote, “I can’t wait to snuggle her 💕 we love you Hartford !!!!” Brittany Cartwright showed her love commenting, “Beautiful sweet angel!!! we love you so much Hartford!!” Cartwright’s husband Jax Taylor joked, “So sassy already.”

Various Bravo-lebrities also showed their love. Summer House star Amanda Batula wrote, “My ovaries. She’s beautiful!!!! I’m so excited for you guys.” Fellow Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard commented, “She’s perfect!!!!” Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Schroeder’s close friend Teddi Mellencamp wrote, “Dove cannot wait to meet her! She is a beautiful little [angel emoji].” Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo commented, “I love her so much already!!!!!!!!!!!”



Schroeder Has Shared Her Difficulties With Pregnancy

Shortly after Schroeder shared photos of her daughter with the world, she took to her Instagram story to share some of her difficulties. She posted a video of her newborn laying on her stomach. “Tummy time- one of the things that makes me cry,” she wrote. “I can’t stand to see her struggle.”

She continued writing, “Other things that make me cry: putting her to sleep in her crib because I can’t stand being separated & watching the baby monitor because she’s so cute and I miss her.

Towards the end of her pregnancy, Schroeder posted a photo of her crying, in late December. Schroeder wrote a paragraph explaining some of her pregnancy difficulties. The 32-year-old reality star wrote, “Real talk- pregnancy is hard. I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive. I feel like I’m only good for making a baby.”

She continued writing, “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane. I’ve received lots of dm’s from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant.”

Schroeder added that she’s thankful to be a mother, but nothing is perfect. “I’ve never been more thankful for anything,” she wrote. “Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it. Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be super heroes? Can we stop that now?”

