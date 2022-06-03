Bethenny Frankel Teases ‘Tea Spilling’ After Evening Featuring Bravo Stars

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are taking place on June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, but the show was actually filmed on June 2, according to the many celebrities who posted photos of their outfits and behind-the-scenes videos from the event.

Among those stars was Bethenny Frankel, who will be receiving the MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement at the event. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star shared several behind-the-scenes videos of the event on her Instagram Stories that got fans talking as they showed certain Bravo stars that were sitting together.

In another clip after the event, Frankel teased that there was quite a bit of drama during the night, taking to her Stories to say, “This is so fun, and tea is spilling everywhere. It is like the Boston Tea Party up in here and if these walls could talk, they’d be singing.”

Fans began speculating that something may have gone down between Bravo stars who have been at odds lately, either Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton or even Teresa Giudice and Tamra Judge, who were all present at the awards show.

Frankel Posted Stories Showing Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Together & Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Together

Frankel shared several videos of the event that showed Bravo stars were in attendance at the star-studded event, including one clip of Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas sitting at a table together. Another video showed the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” together on stage, while another Story featured a shot of sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton sitting together.

Several of the clips circulated on social media and one person commented, “Think it’s interesting Teresa reaches over and squeezes Melissa in a loving way… yet they hate one another? Hmmmm.” Someone said they thought Frankel might be talking about tea between Judge and Giudice while another said, “what if Melissa and Teresa.”

The MTV Awards Air on June 5 & Many Bravo Shows & Stars Received Nominations

The MTV Awards airing on June 5 will see Frankel receive the MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement, an award that was created in 2021 to recognize “the legacy of reality greatness,” Variety reported. Frankel’s reality TV debut came in 2005 on “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.” She then appeared on nine seasons of RHONY before her departure in 2019.

The show will see several awards handed out for scripted and unscripted TV and movies. In the unscripted portion, Us Weekly reported that fans should expect appearances from Chrishell Stause, Erika Jayne, Kristin Cavallari, Teresa Giudice, Ariana Madix, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorinda Medley and Dorit Kemsley.

Presenters from reality TV will include Garcelle Beauvais, James Kennedy, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, Lindsay Hubbard, Lisa Rinna, Melissa Gorga and Paige Desorbo, the outlet wrote. Several Bravo shows are up for awards, including “Summer House” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in the running for Best Docu-Reality Series. In the Best Reality Star category, Hubbard and Giudice will both be up from their appearances in their respective Bravo shows. Frankel is also nominated for Best Reality Return thanks to “The Big Shot With Bethenny.”

It will likely come as no surprise to Bravo fans that a few fights have been nominated in the Best Fight category, including Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mia Thornton’s salad toss fight on “The Real Housewives of Potomac;” Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Hubbard’s explosive fight on “Summer House;” and Margaret Josephs against Teresa Giudice on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

