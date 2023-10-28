Jackie Goldschneider on Friendship With Teresa Giudice After Years of Feuding

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice haven’t been friends for much of their time together on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” but that has surprisingly changed in the last several weeks as both women have publicly shown support at each other’s events and on social media.

Goldschneider discussed what shifted for the two women in an interview with Hello! Magazine and shared, “We both grew up. I think our lives changed a lot in the past three years and we found ourselves at this point as different people, and we were drawn to each other.”

“I mean, I just got off the phone with her before I picked up the phone to call you,” she told the magazine. “I’m very open now, my mindset has changed – therapy has been life-changing for me and not just from a food standpoint but for self-esteem. I used to do a lot of things because I felt like that would keep my friends happy and would make them like me, and I’m a completely different person now. If somebody doesn’t like me for being who I am then they can take a hike.”

She said once she made that mindset shift, she was able to step away from friendships that weren’t healthy for her. During the same interview, Goldschneider shared that her newfound friendship with Giudice didn’t mean that she was in a bad place with Melissa Gorga given the sisters-in-law’s feud. “I think Melissa knows that one friendship has nothing to do with the other,” she explained. “There’s plenty of people who are friends with both on our cast and we’re filming a reality show so you have to be able to have relationships with everyone.”

Teresa Giudice Congratulated Jackie Goldschneider on Her Book Release & Goldschneider Supported Giudice at Her Live Podcast Show

Goldschneider and Giudice have supported each other in their ventures in recent weeks. On August 21, Goldschneider announced on Instagram that she’d received copies of her book, “The Weight of Beautiful,” and Giudice commented on the post, “Congratulations.” In response to another post about her audiobook, Giudice left a series of heart emojis.

Goldschneider also supported Giudice at her live show for her podcast “Namaste B$tches,” along with RHONJ co-stars Jennifer Aydin, Jenn Fessler and Dolores Catania. “Now that’s a front row! Ready for @namastebitchespod Live 🥂💕,” the Bravo star wrote on Instagram. Giudice replied sharing her love.

Goldschneider left similar messages of support on Giudice’s Instagram, including a message calling her a “Hottie” on her announcement of the SheinxGiudiceGirls partnership.

Viewers will have to wait and see whether their newfound friendship will unfold on screen as the 14th season of RHONJ will likely air in early 2024. Giudice will be returning as a full-time cast member while Goldschneider is set to remain a “friend of” the Housewives.

Jackie Goldschneider & Teresa Giudice Have Had an Intense Feud on RHONJ in Past Seasons

Goldschneider and Giudice have had a touchy past after Goldschneider joined the show and the two had an all-out feud after Giudice accused her co-star’s husband Evan of cheating on his wife.

Giudice brought up the unfounded rumors to her co-stars on-camera, asking them whether they’d heard that Evan, Goldschneider’s husband and the father of her four kids, was sleeping with women from the gym. When confronted, Giudice said she hadn’t started the rumor but was simply repeating what she’d heard. The RHONJ OG eventually apologized for making those comments.

