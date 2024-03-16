Brittany Cartwright Shares if She Still Plans to Have Another Child Following Separation

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright is sharing if she still intends to have more children following her separation from her estranged husband, Jax Taylor.

While speaking to Page Six on March 14, Cartwright, the mother of Taylor’s 2-year-old son, Cruz, revealed she would like to become a mother to more children. The 35-year-old stated that she would consider following “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent’s footsteps and conceive her second child with the help of a sperm donor if she does not reconcile with Taylor. As fans are aware, Cartwright revealed she was separating from Taylor, whom she wed in 2019, in February 2024.

“I would so go the Lala route if I needed to. I admire her for that. I want more kids. I want Cruz to have a sibling. I come from a family of five. So I got three brothers. And a sister. And I love that, like, big family dynamic,” said the 35-year-old.

She clarified that she does not “want a million kids.”

“But I, at least, want one more child. I’m only 35 so I could still, like, maybe meet somebody if it goes that route. I don’t know,” continued Cartwright. “I’m not saying it would. Or maybe me and Jax got back together, we could still have another one. If not, I’ll go the Lala route.”

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Wanting Another Child in a February 2024 Interview

During a February 2024 interview with Daily Mail, Cartwright shared that she and Taylor intended to have another child. She stated that the couple agreed that they did not want Cruz to have a significant age gap with his future siblings.

“We do want to welcome a second child. I definitely want another baby 100%. I am not pregnant right now but I’ve talked to Jax about it. We don’t want our children to be too far apart in age,” said the 35-year-old.

Cartwright also complimented Taylor’s abilities as a father.

“Everything is going great with Jax, he’s an amazing father and it’s made me fall in love with him even more,” said the mother of one.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Relationship With Her Estranged Husband

During the Page Six interview, Cartwright discussed her issues with Taylor. She stated that the father of her child was not interested in being intimate with her.

“I mean, I think I had to just be like, ‘I’m hot as hell. And I’m not going to listen to this [expletive] anymore.’ … We’ve been together for almost nine years,” said Cartwright. “And people stop, like appreciating. And like, take you for granted for some time. And that should never happen in a marriage. So that’s what I’m trying to get back. And if that doesn’t come back, then we won’t get back together.”

In addition, the Kentucky native shared she requested Taylor to make four changes to his lifestyle, including going to therapy, before considering rekindling their romance.

“We’ll see if he does it all. We’ll also see if it changes anything,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright also stated that she and Cruz have been staying at an Airbnb without Taylor since late January 2024.

Cartwright made similar comments about her split from Taylor in a March 2024 interview with TMZ. She stated that Taylor was not taking steps to attempt to mend their marriage.

“I have asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from it,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright and Taylor’s upcoming Bravo series, “The Valley” will begin airing on March 19.