Brittany Cartwright Posts Hospital Photo, Asks Fans For Prayers

Former Bravo star Brittany Cartwright was in the hospital over the weekend and has asked fans for prayers. On February 11, 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” alum shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, wearing a blue patient gown and a mask on her face. She gave the peace sign as she snapped the selfie.

“Little health scare but I’m okay!” she captioned the photo. “Keep me in your prayers,” she added. Cartwright appeared in good spirits despite her trip to the hospital and didn’t provide any further updates.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Cartwright for additional information and has not heard back.

Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Want to Have Another Baby

Although it’s unclear if Cartwright’s trip to the hospital had anything to do with a second pregnancy, she and Taylor have been open about their desire to give heir son, Cruz, a sibling.

“Yes we are gonna have another baby,” Taylor said during an Instagram Live in July 2022. “When? I don’t know, but yes we are going to have another baby,” he continued, adding, “I don’t want them to be too far apart. My sister and I are four years apart which I think is a little too much. We never really got to be in school together, so I think two years apart is good, I think that’s a good spot.” Cruz will turn 2 in April 2023.

Speculation of another Taylor-Cartwright baby kicked into high gear around the holidays when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Taylor and Cartwright hung four Christmas stockings up instead of three. While some fans thought that the single stalking that didn’t have a name on it could have been for Cartwright’s mom or the family’s two dogs, others felt confident that Cartwright and Taylor put it up for baby number two.

Neither Cartwright nor Taylor commented on the fourth stocking despite the online chatter and a rep for the couple never responded to Heavy’s request for comment.

Brittany Cartwright Has Been Dedicated to a Healthier Lifestyle

After giving birth to Cruz, Cartwright joined Jenny Craig, becoming the company’s spokesperson. The former reality star dedicated the next several months of her life to eating healthier and getting her pre-pregnancy body back.

Cartwright has shared several weight loss updates over her time on the program. As of December 2022, Jenny Craig confirmed that Cartwright was down 45 pounds since she started the program in January 2022.

“Now I’m looking and feeling like myself again,” the company quoted Cartwright as saying in September 2022.

Amid her weight loss journey, having a second child was very much in the back of Cartwright’s mind.

On the July 1, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, which is hosted by “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay, Cartwright talked about giving her son a little brother or sister.

Her timeline? “Soon. I mean, not soon soon. I just lost all this weight, I got have my body for a minute. But, I’d say, in 2023 for sure. So, after January,” she said.

