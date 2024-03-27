Brittany Cartwright Lists the Real Reasons Why She Left Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright opened up about her separation from Jax Taylor after nearly five years of marriage.

In a March 2024 interview with “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” “The Valley” star revealed that while she moved out of the couple’s Valley Village home in January, there had been trouble in the relationship “for a long time.”

Cartwright confirmed to host Ryan Seacrest that there are “four things” that need to happen before she’d consider moving back home with Taylor.

“I can’t say every single one of them but there was things like, I think we should go to therapy together,” she said. “He goes back and forth. Sometimes he acts like he’s down with it, other times he doesn’t. We’re just fighting a lot. No fighting in front of my son whatsoever. Partying, staying out too late, things like that,” she added of her issues with Taylor, who opened his sports bar Jax’s Studio City last fall.

Cartwright added that after the birth of their son, Cruz, in 2021, she reevaluated her marriage. “After having a child, I kind of woke up and saw more things than I did in the past,” she explained.

Brittany Cartwright Said Jax Did Not Go to Therapy With Her

While she gave Taylor a marital “honey-do” list, Cartwright admitted he didn’t complete one of the most important tasks. “I asked him to do little things — four little things — and … go to therapy was one of them. He hasn’t done that yet,” she told Page Six in March 2024. “So there’s little things that I’ve asked him to do. We’ll see if he does it all, but we’ll also see if it changes anything.”

Cartwright hinted that she feels that Taylor took her for granted. “I think I just had to be like, ‘I’m hot as hell, and I’m not going to listen to this bull [expletive] anymore,’” she said.

Brittany Cartwright Said Jax Taylor Did Not Cheat on Her

In another interview, Cartwright shared that while there wasn’t one reason for the split, a huge blowout with Taylor spawned her move. Cartwright told People magazine that she and Taylor had a “horrible fight” the day she moved out of their house. “I just packed up my stuff and left,” teh Kentucky native said.

She also noted that the fighting had been going on for a long time. “The truth is that we have just been fighting and not on the same page for a while now and it was just becoming a negative space in our own house,” Cartwright told E! News. “I just don’t want that for our son. I don’t want him growing up thinking it’s normal to live like that.”

A trailer for the first of “The Valley” showed Cartwright telling pal Janet Caperna that she didn’t think Taylor was attracted to her anymore. But the former “Vanderpump Rules” star clarified that infidelity was not an issue. “Jax did not cheat on me, but we got into a very bad fight and I decided to pack up my stuff and I’ve been staying in an Airbnb since January 24,” she shared with E! News.

She also expressed hope that her estranged husband will “make changes that he needs to make.”

Cartwright first addressed her marital issues in February 2024 after fans noticed she appeared to be living somewhere new. In an episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast, she said, “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she said.

