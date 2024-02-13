EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Cartwright Gives the Rundown on Lala Kent & Kristen Doute’s Feud

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright is sharing her thoughts about the recent feud between Lala Kent and Kristen Doute.

While exclusively speaking to Heavy, Cartwright shared she is not pleased that Kent and Doute have ceased communication with each other, as she considers both women close friends.

“I hate it because I love them both so much. Lala is one of my very closest friends. Kristen is one of my closest friends. And nothing tears me up inside more than whenever people that I love can’t get along. Then, selfishly, it starts feeling like, ‘Okay, I can’t invite Kristen here because I’m going here with Lala. And I can’t have Lala here because’ – like I hate that feeling,” said Cartwright.

The mother of one, who will co-star with Doute on the upcoming Bravo series, “The Valley,” also shared she hopes that Kent and the “He’s Making You Crazy” author can move past their issues.

“I want nothing more for them than to be able to move past this. And I hope one day that they can. Because they are both just amazing women. I think that people make mistakes and hopefully they can move past it,” said Cartwright.

Kristen Doute Discussed Her Issues With Lala Kent on Her Podcast

Doute mentioned her issues with Kent in the January 27 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” She stated that a mutual friend informed her that Kent was upset after she appeared on a live episode of Zack Peter’s podcast, “No Filter With Zack Peter,” alongside “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. Doute stated that Gharachedaghi, who is friends with Kent’s ex-fiance Randall Emmett, made negative comments about how the “Give Them Lala” podcast host parents their 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, during the November 2023 panel. The “He’s Making You Crazy” author stated that Kent was unhappy with Doute because she did not stand up for her.

“I didn’t feel like it was my fight to fight because I just thought it was so mundane and so stupid. Who cares what [Gharachedaghi] has to say?” stated Doute. “If she’s friends with Randall, like she’s a [expletive] [expletive]. She’s a fool, as it is to begin with. And Lala is an insanely wonderful mother. She’s a great mom, she’s always put [her daughter] Ocean first.”

Doute clarified she understood Kent’s reaction to the situation. However, she would have preferred Kent to have confronted her directly.

“She should have just called me. Just call me, shoot me a text and say, ‘This really [expletive] hurt my feelings. This was not cool. I’m not happy about this,’” said Doute. “And we could have had a conversation. But instead she started telling our friends. Who then had to come back to me weeks later and fill me in on this.”

In addition, she denied Kent’s claim that she laughed at Gharachedaghi’s remark.

Lala Kent Opened Up About Her Feelings About Kristen Doute

Kent discussed her issues with Doute in the February 1 episode of actor Josh Peck’s podcast, “Good Guys.” Kent stated that she found Doute’s behavior frustrating as she is aware of “the ins and outs of what [she] deal[s]” with Emmett.

“To watch [Doute] laugh about someone talk about me as a parent, who doesn’t know me at all, I will not stand for it. I will claw your eyes out. So, yes, she’s dead to me,” said Kent.

The 33-year-old also stated that she wanted Doute to “have said to GG, ‘Respectfully, you have no idea what Lala has been through.’”

Kent stated, however, that she believes she and Doute could eventually mend their friendship.

“I’m sure if she were to come to me, now that I’ve calmed down a bit, and say like, ‘I’m so sorry. I wish I would have done that. I apologize.’ I’d be like, ‘We’re all good,’” said the “4 U” singer.

That being said, on the January 30 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Kent suggested she is not interested in making amends. She stated that “if [she] cared about the friendship,” she would have contacted Doute directly.

“And I didn’t so,” continued Kent.

“The Valley” does not yet have a release date. New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Tuesdays on Bravo.