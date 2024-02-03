Mercedes Javid Shares Where She Stands With Golnesa Gharachedaghi

“Shahs of Sunset” alum Mercedes “MJ” Javid gave an update on where she stands with former castmate Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi.

During an appearance on the January 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Javid stated that she is not in a good place with Gharachedaghi.

“I don’t like to talk to GG. She’s toxic. Very much so,” said Javid.

The mother of one also suggested that she is not a fan of several of her female “Shahs of Sunset” castmates.

“Me and the girls didn’t get along that well because they were backstabbing and busy scheming against me,” said Javid.

Andy Cohen also inquired if welcoming her son Elijah in 2020 has “helped soften Golnesa.” Javid replied that she does not know whether her behavior has changed for the better.

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Opened up About Motherhood in 2021

Gharachedaghi, who conceived Elijah via a sperm donor, opened up about motherhood in a 2021 episode of “Shahs of Sunset.” She stated that she feels a different sense of purpose since welcoming her son.

“I just give this little human everything and I don’t want anything anymore for myself,” said the “Shahs of Sunset” alum. “Like I want everything for him. And it’s surreal to have one of my biggest fears be my biggest pleasure. It’s interesting. He has done that for me in his short little lifespan.”

Gharachedaghi often shares pictures of her son on Instagram. For instance, in September 2023, she uploaded two pictures of her son that showed him wearing sunglasses.

“To know him is to love him.❤,” captioned the 42-year-old.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment the 3-year-old.

“This kid cooler than I could ever hope to be,” wrote a commenter.

“He’s already way cool 😍😍😍👏👏👏❤️,” shared another social media user.

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Shared She & Shep Rose Flirted During BravoCon 2023

While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023 during the 2023 BravoCon, alongside Javid and Reza Farahan, Gharachedaghi briefly discussed her love life. She stated that while she is “single,” the situation is “complicated.”

Farahan interjected that Gharachedaghi and “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose have been sending flirtatious messages to each other. Gharachedaghi confirmed that she and Rose have a flirtatious relationship and proceeded to call the “Southern Charm” star over.

During the Access Hollywood interview, Rose stated that he and Gharachedaghi have “been flirting.” He said, however, that he believed the mother of one was “going to find a better suitor” during the BravoCon weekend.

Shep Rose Said He Would Never Date Another Bravo Star

Gharachedaghi was not the only Bravo personality who seemed interested in romantically pursuing Rose. In a July 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” “Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield stated that she would be willing to date Rose.

However, in a November 2023 interview on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Rose stated that he would never date another Bravo personality.

“I don’t want to be in a celebrity relationship. Well, what I learned is on [‘Southern Charm’], a little bit is — or being involved with Bravo is — God love Bravo, thank you Bravo, and the fans. I don’t want to be in the Blog-o-sphere, or the Bravo-a-sphere, or whatever you call it,” said Rose. “I read those articles that pop up on my Instagram or Twitter or whatever and I cringe a little bit. It’s so trivial and trite. And like it makes me sick a little bit.”