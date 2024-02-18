Brittany Cartwright Gives Honest Explanation About Her Relationship with Lisa Vanderpump

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright gave an update on where she stands with her former employer, Lisa Vanderpump.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy, Cartwright shared that she and her husband, Jax Taylor, who left “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, have not been in communication with the restaurateur.

“She hasn’t really reached out or talked to us or anything,” said Cartwright.

The mother of one stated that Vanderpump has “never met” her and Taylor’s 2-year-old son, Cruz.

“She’s never seen him. She doesn’t reach out to us,” continued Cartwright.

The 35-year-old clarified, however, that Vanderpump did send Cruz a present about two months after his birth. Cartwright also stated that she reached out to Vanderpump after she broke her leg in a 2022 horse-riding accident.

“She was like, ‘Thank you. I miss you.’ And I was like, ‘I miss you too. I love you too.’ Because I do. I have so much respect for Lisa and I always will,” stated Cartwright.

The Kentucky native also stated that she “definitely thought [Vanderpump] would be a bigger part of [her] life than she is right now.”

“But again, I still love her. I still respect her. And so I’m grateful for everything that she’s done for me. And allowing me to be on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ for the five years that I was,” said Cartwright. “So you know, there’s so much that I love about her. She’s like the classiest, cutest thing ever. So I just wish she would be around us a little bit more.”

She also stated that she believed she and Taylor “could be doing better on [their] end” to initiate communication with Vanderpump.

“It kind of goes both ways,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump in 2023

Cartwright made similar comments about her relationship with Vanderpump, who is an executive producer of “Vanderpump Rules” in a January 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. She suggested that Taylor wished he could have a close relationship with the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

“She was really close to him during all of filming and stuff. So I just wish that would have continued a little bit. But we’ll see,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Husband’s Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Taylor will appear in the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” after a four-year absence. The season 11 trailer shows Taylor and Vanderpump having a tense conversation. After Taylor told Vanderpump she “wrote [him] off,” she replied, “You are such a [expletive] hypocrite.”

While speaking to Heavy, Cartwright teased information about Taylor’s return to “Vanderpump Rules.” She shared that his first scene back will feature him talking to Tom Sandoval following his and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ March 2023 cheating scandal.

“He goes in and his first comeback, I think, is having a conversation with Sandoval. And so, yeah, that’s going to be our first time seeing Jax back on ‘Vanderpump Rules,'” said Cartwright.

She explained that the scene was filmed when Sandoval’s affair “was still such a big thing.”

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesday on Bravo. Taylor and Cartwright will also appear in the upcoming Bravo series, “The Valley,” which will premiere later this year.