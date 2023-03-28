Fans React to Brittany Cartwright’s ’90s Vibes’ Look

Brittany Cartwright went back in time on the red carpet.

On March 27, 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star showed off her slim figure during a red carpet appearance at the iHeart Music Awards, and fans had a lot to say about her 1990s look — and how great she looks nearly two years after giving birth to her son, Cruz Cauchi.

Brittany Cartwright Channeled the ’90s in a Plunging Bustier & Black Leather Pants

On March 27, 2023, Cartwright, 34, and her husband Jax Taylor, 43, attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. In a photo shared on social media, Cartwright posed on the red carpet wearing a plunging black bustier top and black leather pants. The Bravo alum’s hair was pulled up into a loose bun and she had full makeup. Her husband was also dressed in all black.

“Date night in the best way!!! Sandy and Danny? Pam and Tommy!? 90s vibes baby!” Cartwright captioned an Instagram post of her look.

“Hair is screaming Pam! Love it!!!” another fan wrote.

“Omg this is giving Yasmine Bleeth I’m loving and living. So stun,” wrote Cartwright’s friend Jared Lipscomb.

“Okay slay!🔥@brittany definitely needs to keep up with this look! She looks like a bombshell,” another added.

On her Instagram story, Cartwright shared a video of her getting glam from makeup artist Anais Cordova. Cartwright’s son sat on her lap and dabbed her face and neck with a makeup brush. “Cruz with the assist lol,” she wrote.

Taylor also posted to Twitter to show fans his wife’s glamorous look for their night out. “Mom ain’t playin tonight,” he captioned a pic of Cartwright’s “90s vibes” look.

Cartwright showed off her look in other Instagram story footage, including a clip of her and Taylor hanging out with fellow reality TV couples, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke (“Summer House”), and Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour (“Bachelor in Paradise”).

Cartwright’s retro red carpet look comes after she lost more than 40 pounds over the past year. In January 2022, the former Hooters waitress became an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program. She kept fans updated on her progress as she followed a meal plan and incorporated extra exercise into her routine.

Brittany Cartwright Wore a Pantsuit to Another Event

Cartwright and her husband have been in the spotlight more than usual lately. Their red carpet night out took place less than a week after they returned to Bravo to make an appearance on the late-night chatfest, “Watch What Happens Live.”

On March 22, 2023, Cartwright wore a brown off-shoulder top and matching cargo-style pants to the “Watch What Happens Live” taping in New York City.

Cartwright and Taylor’s guest spot at Andy Cohen’s NYC studio came more than two years after they announced their joint exit from “Vanderpump Rules.” Taylor had been on the show for eight seasons, while Cartwright signed on after she started dating him during the show’s fourth season.

During their return to the Bravo Clubhouse, the two were asked about the shocking “Vanderpump Rules’ cheating scandal that took place between co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, and they both showed support for Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Cartwright and Taylor were also asked about the scandal during their night out for the iHeart Music Awards. While speaking with Extra, Cartwright said, “We are there for Ariana 24/7 and we I just know she’s gonna just like shine and be amazing after all this drama is over.”

