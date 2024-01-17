Brock Davies Explains Why He Didn’t Visit Eldest Children During Recent Australia Trip

“Vanderpump Rules” star Brock Davies discussed the reason he did not visit his eldest children, Winter and Eli, while on his December 2023 Australia vacation.

In the January 12 episode of his wife, Scheana Shay’s podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Davies acknowledged that he and Shay traveled to Australia, which is his two older children’s country of residence, because the “Good as Gold” singer was performing at the Beyond The Valley festival. He noted he has an estranged relationship with Eli and Winter, making the situation “difficult.” The former rugby player also referenced that their mother — his ex-wife — had filed a restraining order against him over a decade ago, which was eventually lifted.

“Based on my actions and my past. And what my actions have caused for these kids, especially when they were younger. There was obviously, there’s trauma there that needs to be mended. And then my actions on my side, I need to keep turning up and show them that I am the dad that I want to be. And that they want to be around,” said Davies.

In addition, Davies stated that he is not quite at the point where his son and eldest daughter trust him.

“I wish I could tell everybody, we’re meeting up, we’re doing this. But it is going to take time. We’re dealing with kids. They are going from preschool to high school,” said Davies. “There is a bunch of things changing in their life, and I don’t want to be another one in there. I think they have a loving dad, a half-sister, and a beautiful family. So right now, that’s not their priority [to see me], and I understand that.”

Brock Davies Spoke About Paying Child Support on His Wife’s Podcast

While recording the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Davies also stated that his “goal is to be just on time of [his] child support, every month” for his eldest children.

“Make sure that payment goes across, and just continually turn up, ask, and communicate with them. Right now, [their] parents and their choices, they would like to just keep it private,” said Davies.

He then tearfully stated that “there is a side of [him] that just wants to fight hard” to be present in his older children’s lives.

“But then there is another side that reminds me of like, this is a tough balancing act. Actions have consequences. Just hearing [Shay] talk about it, I have to keep doing what I am doing. I am happy with the changes I made in my life. And I am really happy with all of that,” continued Davies.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Expanding Her Family in August 2023

Davies and Shay had their daughter, Summer, in April 2021. While filming an August 2023 Amazon Live, Shay discussed having more children with Davies. She stated that while her husband “definitely does” want to expand their family, she is hesitant about the idea as she experienced HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets) syndrome during her labor with Summer.

“It was just a really scary, traumatic labor. I literally have PTSD. So I am not sure. We’re going to consider a surrogate. Brock needs to fertilize my frozen eggs soon,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During an appearance on a December 2023 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Shay discussed the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which premieres on January 30. She stated that she had difficulty filming the new season because of her dynamics with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. As fans are aware, Shay decided to cut ties with Sandoval after she found out he cheated on Madix with their former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. She suggested she struggled with the situation because she felt like she could not forgive Sandoval without being disloyal to Madix.

“It was so hard. And I don’t know that Ariana will ever understand how hard this was on me personally,” said Shay.