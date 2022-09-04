Brock Davies Gives Update on His Relationship With His Kids in Australia

Brock Davies gave an update on the relationship he has with his two kids who live in Australia. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who has a 16-month-old daughter, Summer Moon, with his wife Scheana Shay, gave the back story on his decision to leave his kids in Australia to pursue a career in the United States.

On the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Davies, 31, revealed he has not seen his children, Eli and Winter, in person in more than four years. He also told the #No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast that the chance that his Australian children would attend his wedding to Shay was a “long shot.”

“Right now, I just want to work on phone calls and then if I can go home once a month,” he said earlier this year. “I’ll fly home for the week. Like, for four days. Go home, see them on the weekend, and come back here. That’s the ideal situation.”

So has Davies made progress in his relationship with his kids? Here’s what you need to know:

Brock Davies Spilled the Whole Story of His Young Fatherhood

On the August 25, 2002 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast with “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, Davies admitted he was “ashamed” of his past actions regarding his children, whom he had during a young relationship with his high school sweetheart, but that in the end, everything worked out for the best.

“I was very young when we met,” Davies said of his ex-wife. “We were like 16 when we first met in high school, 16, 17. And through that we started dating.”

“We were off on and on,” he added. “High school breakup, get back together stuff. And then we actually split when I moved to Europe to play rugby. And then when I was in Europe I flew her over.”

Davies said he and his ex decided to call it quits for good while in France playing rugby, but they got some expected news that changed things.

“And then the next day is when we found out she was pregnant,” he said. “We went home and did a pregnancy test and found out she was pregnant with my boy Eli.”

Davies revealed that he was raised a Mormon and knew he had to ”step up to the plate.” At age 19 he moved with his first wife to France, then back to Australia as his athletic career took a downturn. “I was in a midlife crisis at age 21,” he said, noting that by that time his relationship was “toxic.”

“So we separated, and as we separated we found out we were 14 weeks pregnant with our little girl,” Davies said.

“It was definitely a surprise for both of us,” he said, noting that his older kids are only about a year apart. Davies added that despite a pregnancy already in its second trimester, he and his wife decided to stay separated. As he began to look for opportunities in America to play professional rugby, his ex was in a new relationship that she is still in it today, with a man named Trevor.

“This is a very important message that never got talked about,” he said. “Now that we are talking again… legend of a guy. She started dating him, I was out of the picture. He stepped up to the plate. He’s always been there for the two kids. He stepped in to the point that [the kids] didn’t need to have me or my mom or my family.”

Davies said with his move to the U.S. the divide became deeper and he had no access to his kids.

“But I knew deep down that was the best thing for the kids. And it still is…. I’m their dad, but I’m not the right person to raise these kids,” he admitted. “They’re in a good situation with somebody who treats them like their own kids. … He’s been there the whole time…. You know, I did have two kids but I wasn’t good dad to them.”

Kent asked Davies point blank, “Do they know you?”

“Yes,” he said. “Once we started reconnecting, Winter had no problem coming up on the Facetime… but then Eli didn’t want to. And he still doesn’t… I was a big influence on him and when I wasn’t around he was three… and he still felt that [abandonment]. So we’re still working on that relationship. The rule is, it’s up to the kids.”

Brock Davies Was Not Allowed to Communicate With His Kids When He Was Behind in Child Support Payments

Davies previously told the #No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast that he once owed over $16,000 in child support to his ex, which has since been paid.

On the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Davies was grilled by Andy Cohen about his child support situation and he admitted that his ex was stopping him from communicating with their kids.

“She said once you fix up on…the child support issue, fix that up then we can have a more in-depth conversation,” Davies told Cohen.

He also revealed that during the final conversation he had with his ex was before he appeared on “Vanderpump Rules,” she told him, “If you want to be in the kids’ lives, take care of child support, and then we can talk after.”

