Captain Jason Chambers Opens Up About Being at ‘Arm’s Distance’ From Production

Captain Jason Chambers is teasing the latest news about a third season of “Below Deck Down Under” after the Australian spinoff’s first two successful seasons.

Although Chambers admitted to In Touch that they “haven’t started filming,” there have been discussions about the third season. However, he said he wasn’t privy to most of them. “They leave me very much out of it,” he shared. “That’s the way they operate.”

The popular Bravo captain said he enjoyed not being one of the decision-makers for the show. He explained, “I like that when the location’s picked, I’ll turn up to a boat, I’ll meet the crew and then I’ll get on with it. That is a pretty big essence of the whole production. So, they do keep me at an arm’s distance, which I like. It actually brings out the challenging part of it, which I actually really enjoy.”

Captain Jason Chambers Spoke About Some of the Changes He’d Like to See Implemented for Season 3

Despite not being involved in talks for season 3, Chambers said there were changes that he wanted to see implemented. He revealed that NBC and Bravo were going to “put some policies and procedures in and they’re going to implement them,” especially in light of the misconduct firings in season 2.

“There’s some more understanding from outside looking in that we can actually control some of,” Chambers said. He also said he was advocating for “no-alcoholic beverages… That would be great from a captain’s point of view because the safety aspect is still there.”

“The more I look back on the episodes, I see them with the audience,” he continued. “I don’t see anything until the audience does. I actually obviously will implement my own style going forward for season three. Whether that’s in tune with NBC or Bravo, I’m not sure, but I definitely will be putting my two cents in as a captain going into season ​3.”

Captain Jason Chambers & Chief Stew Aesha Scott Have Both Appeared in Seasons 1 & 2 of ‘Below Deck Down Under’

Chambers has been at the helm of the “Below Deck Down Under” spinoff for its first two seasons. He’s proven to be a hit with audiences and the first two seasons have seen him work with the same chief stew, fan-favorite Aesha Scott, with the duo’s partnership endearing them to fans. In fact, the second season even showed Scott helping Chambers put in his contacts every day.

In season 2, Chambers received a lot of praise from fans for his handling of the Luke Jones firing. During the season, bosun Luke Jones was fired by Chambers over a sexual misconduct incident. After a crew night out, during a brief power outage, Jones climbed into Margot Sisson’s bed without her consent when she was drunk and sleeping.

In a rare move for reality TV, producers broke the fourth wall and intervened in the situation, preventing Jones from closing the door on others and asking him to leave Sisson’s room. When chief stew Scott was alerted to the situation, she woke up Captain Jason and he removed Jones from the boat. In the morning, Chambers terminated Jones’ employment.

