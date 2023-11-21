Captain Lee Rosbach Addresses Unreleased Carl Radke Podcast Interview

Captain Lee Rosbach opened up about his interview with Carl Radke for his podcast “Salty With Captain Lee,” which was not released on November 8 as it was previously scheduled to be.

The unaired podcast episode sparked speculation among fans as two clips of the interview were teased by Us Weekly ahead of its scheduled release. In those clips, the “Summer House” star discussed his breakup with Lindsay Hubbard. “We did record an interview with Carl Radke,” Rosbach confirmed in his following podcast episode on November 15.

“I think the fans heard because I’ve had some people questioning me about, ‘OK, we heard the tease. Where is it?’” he continued. “I’m sorry to inform you that it will not be aired, and that was not my call.”

“If you would like to find out why, I guess you could ask Carl Radke,” Rosbach added. “We did do it. We did record it, but it will not be played. So, I apologize to all of you who thought you were going to be hearing it. That was my intention, but things just didn’t work out.”

Carl Radke Spoke With Captain Lee Rosbach About the Breakup & the Emotional Weeks Following It

Radke discussed his surprising split with Hubbard just months ahead of their wedding in the unreleased episode. According to Us Weekly‘s sneak peek at the conversation, Radke said the last weeks had been “scary,” “confusing,” and “emotional.”

Radke shared with the “Below Deck” captain that he felt bad about how the entire breakup played out publicly. He added that he would have changed the way he’d done it if it was possible to make it smoother, but that he didn’t regret the decision to split. “I do firmly think Lindsay and I going in separate directions will be healthier for us in the long run,” he explained.

Radke also told Rosbach that the weeks and months following their breakup have been difficult to navigate. He added that he had tried to stay silent and respectful of Hubbard and their relationship.

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Were Set to Tie the Knot on November 17 & Several of Their Guests Traveled to Mexico

Several of Hubbard and Radke’s friends flew down to Mexico for what was supposed to be their wedding weekend. Their “Summer House” co-stars Kyle Cooke and Gabby Prescod were spotted in Mexico partying at a club. Their Instagram Stories showed they were joined by “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

Radke’s mom and stepfather were also seen enjoying the weekend in Mexico despite the canceled nuptials in the Riviera Maya.

Shay had revealed in early October that the wedding guests received an email saying they were welcome to fly to Mexico despite the wedding getting called off. “When I got the email saying, ‘If you still want to go, then go,’ I texted Kyle and Amanda, and they said they are still going,” Shay told her fans on her podcast “Scheananigans” on October 6.

