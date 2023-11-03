Captain Lee Rosbach Continues to Criticize Bravo Star Ahead of BravoCon

Captain Lee Rosbach has made no secret in the past of his disapproval of Tom Sandoval, even calling him the “Poor Man’s Johnny Depp” after the Scandoval broke, according to E! News.

On November 1, the former “Below Deck” captain shared another anecdote about Sandoval that made it clear he didn’t think much of the “Vanderpump Rules” star. In the latest episode of his podcast “Salty With Captain Lee,” the outspoken captain and his co-host Sam DeCavalcanti discussed the “s*** sandwich” in the Bravo world as everyone was getting ready for BravoCon.

The co-hosts revealed that they took part in a video call with other Bravolebrities to go over the weekend’s events. DeCavalcanti shared that Sandoval wasn’t really paying attention on the call and was instead on the treadmill. Rosbach chimed in, “Yeah, I thought the part where he was taking a selfie of himself in the mirror before he got on the call, or no he was on the call and he was [taking the selfie].”

As DeCavalcanti called Sandoval “self-absorbed” as he didn’t even bother turning off his camera on the video call to take the selfie, Captain Lee replied firmly, “Yes.”

Captain Lee Rosbach Will Be Attending BravoCon But Said He Isn’t Nervous to Run Into People He Criticized

Since Rosbach will also be at BravoCon, his co-host asked him during the episode if he was worried about coming face-to-face with anyone, given some of his criticisms of Bravo stars. In addition to his newly launched podcast, Rosbach also sounded off on several Bravo shows alongside Kate Chastain in their Bravo series “Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.”

“[It] doesn’t bother me at all,” he replied. “When somebody begs to be made fun of, when they do such outrageous things that they think are gonna put them on the map of notoriety or they’re gonna be such a huge splash… to me that shtick gets a little old,” he added.

Captain Lee Rosbach Called Out Tom Sandoval on a Few Different Occasions Since the Affair Scandal Broke

In addition to Rosbach’s recent comments about Sandoval, the “Below Deck” captain famously called him the “poor man’s Johnny Depp” in the wake of the Scandoval.

During a podcast interview with “Le Batard & Friends – STUpodity” in October 2023, Rosbach also hit out at Sandoval after he was asked, “Were you excited when [Tom] Sandoval kind of subsided a little bit, too? Because that kind of took over the world for a little bit,” in reference to the viral nature of the Scandoval.

“Yeah, Sandoval… what a p***y,” Rosbach replied bluntly. He then criticized Sandoval’s signature white nail polish and said he’d “ruined” it for women. Finally, the captain said he didn’t believe Sandoval would make it in the world of “Below Deck” as a deckhand.

Both Rosbach and Sandoval will be appearing at various panels and events at BravoCon 2023. Fans will find out if Rosbach ends up making more comments about Sandoval or if the two come face-to-face in Las Vegas. The multi-day event runs from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5.

