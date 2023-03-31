Summer House Star Says Cast Member Needs an Apology at the Reunion

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke spoke out against some of their “Summer House” co-stars and criticized the house dynamic that is seeing many cast members shade their relationship. In fact, Radke added that if things don’t change, he’s not sure what that means for the future of the show.

The first several episodes of the show’s 7th season have seen some of the cast members comment on Hubbard and Radke’s relationship and accuse Hubbard of changing herself for Radke and claim that Radke is different as well. “At this point, are we really surprised that this is what’s been happening?” Hubbard asked in an interview with Page Six at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “Like, no, I get blamed for everything.”

“They gang up on me,” she continued. “We’ve seen it the last couple seasons, we saw it on ‘Winter House,’ I wasn’t even there.” Hubbard and Radke’s relationship was one of the main storylines of “Winter House” season 2 despite the cast members only joining the house in Vermont for two days. At the season 6 reunion, viewers also saw Amanda Batula saying backstage that Hubbard had “tainted” Radke.

“It’s just like, you know it’s par for the course,” Hubbard continued. “Is anyone shocked?”

Carl Radke Wants Their Co-Stars to Apologize for Blaming Lindsay Hubbard for Things He Said Weren’t Her Fault

Radke also spoke about the house’s dynamic to Page Six and said there are still a lot of episodes to watch in the season but as it stands, he thinks some of his cast mates “owe Lindsay an apology for blaming her for a lot of things that actually aren’t her fault.”

“Blame me, blame me for Loverboy stuff, blame me for a lot,” he added. “She didn’t do anything wrong, so I’m looking forward to hearing some apology to her for blaming her all the time.” Hubbard agreed with Radke and said a lot of her actions were about supporting Radke as “a good partner should do.”

Radke told Page Six that the cast dynamic right now is “an important point for the future of our show.” He said all of the “Summer House” stars need to clear the air and move past some of these arguments because he said it “doesn’t make for good TV” to constantly have the house against Hubbard. He said there’s some “deep-rooted resentment” that cast members “clearly” have toward them but it needs to be resolved for the show’s future success.

Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Are Currently Planning Their Wedding, Which Is Set for November 2023

Radke and Hubbard are very busy planning their wedding, which they confirmed to Page Six will take place in November 2023 in Mexico. In fact, Radke shared in a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that they’re working on logistics for the wedding but he and Hubbard are planning to “have a conversation with Captain Lee [Rosbach]” in response to Andy Cohen asking about Rosbach potentially officiating their ceremony.

Rosbach previously said he’d be honored to do it if that’s what Radke and Hubbard wanted.

Hubbard and Radke said they were planning to have Bravo cameras there for their wedding as they felt it was only right that viewers who followed their journey since season 1 would be able to see their special day as well. While speaking with Page Six, Hubbard and Radke said they’d be sending out their “Save the Date” cards very soon.

