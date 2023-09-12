Carl Radke Apologizes After Canceling Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke has broken his silence on his decision to end his relationship with Lindsay Hubbard.

The “Summer House” stars were set to be married in Mexico in November 2023, but in late August, Radke told Hubbard that he couldn’t move forward with the wedding plans, according to a source for Entertainment Tonight.

On September 11, 2023, Radke’s written explanation to family and friends regarding the situation was shared online. In the letter to loved ones, which was shared with People magazine, Radke confirmed for the first time that the wedding had been canceled. The Bravo star also apologized to all of those who had been invited to the wedding, while also giving an update on his devasted former fiancée.

“The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired,” he wrote. “ I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Radke also apologized to guests for the “mess” the sudden change of plans has created.

As of this writing, Hubbard has not offered a statement of her own, but an insider told Page Six she was not happy about Radke’s note. “Lindsay did not approve of Carl’s letter before it was made public, so there is no ‘we.’ She’s definitely hurt by it, for sure,” the source said.

As of September 11, Hubbard’s Instagram page no longer includes any photos from her engagement to Radke or from her happy bridal shower that was held in August 2023. Instagram page is wiped clean of Radke, save for a group shot that includes the former couple during a night out with a group of other Bravo stars.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carl Radke Vowed To Help Guests With Costs Associated With the Canceled Destination Wedding

Radke was extremely apologetic in his statement. Not only did he issue a direct apology to all of the wedding guests for the “lack of communication” and confusion with the last-minute cancellation, but he also acknowledged his now-uninvited guests’ “commitment of money and time” when making plans to attend the wedding in Mexico.

“I don’t take [this] lightly,” the “Summer House” star said in a statement. “We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans.”

People noted that in his letter, Radke did suggest that in lieu of canceling their hotel reservations, guests could still go to Mexico for a vacation if they were so inclined.

The Deadline for Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Guests to Cancel Their Hotel Rooms Passed Before the Breakup

Hubbard and Radke’s guests had already had their hotel rooms booked before their breakup. In July 2023, the bride-to-be told The Sun that she had been “hounding” her guests to book their rooms in the Mexican hotel that was specifically blocked out for her wedding.

Following the couple’s split, a source told Us Weekly, “Very few of the guests were informed [of the canceled wedding] before the news broke.”

“The deadline to cancel their rooms and receive a refund [is over], so many guests were left to eat the costs,” the insider said.

