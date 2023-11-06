Carl Radke Reveals the Real Reason He Broke Up With Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke reunited with Lindsay Hubbard at BravoCon two months after he ended their engagement.

The “Summer House” stars were supposed to marry in Mexico on November 17, 2023, but in August, Radke broke things off. Hubbard claimed to be “blindsided” by the breakup, a source told Us Weekly at the time. The Hubb House PR founder later doubled down to say Radke “humiliated” her and ripped away her “entire life and future.” She also claimed she got “no answers”on why he broke up with her.

But at BravoCon, Radke disputed Hubbard’s claim she was “blindsided” as he gave his side of the story.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carl Radke Claims He Did Not Blindside Lindsay Hubbard

Two weeks after the split, Radke sent an email to guests to confirm the cancellation of the wedding. “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired,” he wrote in an email obtained by The Messenger. A source told the outlet that Radke blindsided Hubbard by breaking up with her on camera.

In a November 1, 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Hubbard confirmed reports that Radke “blindsided” her with the breakup. “He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own,” she said.

But at BravoCon, Radke disputed Hubbard’s version of events. “I firmly don’t believe she was blindsided because we’ve had these conversations,” he told People magazine.

“We had a really rough summer and I think people will see that,” Radke added, in reference to the upcoming season of “Summer House.” “I did not call production to set her up. I don’t decide what is being filmed on ‘Summer House’ — I really don’t — I just respond to what’s being requested.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Radke claimed he and Hubbard had been in therapy for nearly a year. “I wanted to get married and have a family, but I think when you are getting to a point in your relationship where… we’ve been in couples therapy since November of 2022 every week for foundational things that we needed to work on,” he said.

He explained that after a difficult summer with Hubbard, he was forced to reevaluate the relationship. “I had to really dig deep inside and have a very difficult and emotional conversation with her that I felt that I had to do because I really believe our relationship wasn’t in that position where it needed to be,” he said.

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s First Moments Together at BravoCon Were Awkward

Hubbard and Radke have had little interaction since their breakup. During a BravoCon panel attended by Heavy, Hubbard confirmed to moderator Brian Moylan, “We don’t really speak unless he has to come to the apartment to get some stuff.”

Hubbard also weighed in on seeing her former fiancé for the first time in two months. “I’m really nervous, I’m not going to lie. I’m shaking,” she said.

According to Page Six, less than two weeks before BravoCon, Hubbard and Radke were both guests at a premiere party for “Winter House,” but did not interact with each other at all. Insiders said the exes “openly” avoided each other and spent time in separate rooms.

At BravoCon, Radke said he plans to focus on his career. He also revealed plans to return to his co-star Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s beverage company, Loverboy, to help launch a nonalcoholic beverage product.

