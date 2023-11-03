Lindsay Hubbard Reveals How She’ll Spend the Day She Was Supposed to Marry Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard shared new details about her breakup with her former fiancé Carl Radke, as well as what she plans to do on November 17, the date that was supposed to be their wedding day.

The “Summer House” stars split in August 2023, less than three months before they were set to be married in Mexico. The breakup was initiated by Radke.

In a November 1, 2023 interview with Us Weekly. Hubbard revealed what she plans to do on the day that would have been her wedding day.

“I’m gonna start writing my book,” she said. ‘It’ll be a mixture of career, dating and family [anecdotes]. I’ve got a lot of stories to tell.”

Hubbard’s update comes amid rumors that some of the previously invited wedding guests still plan to head to Mexico that weekend to use the tickets they already purchased.

On the October 6, 2023, episode of her “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay said she’s “still going” to Cancun after Radke made the suggestion in a post-breakup email to guests. “When I got the email saying, ‘If you still want to go, then go,’ I texted Kyle [Cooke] and Amanda [Batula] and they said they are still going,” Shay said.

Lindsay Hubbard Said Carl Radke Blew up Her Life

While speaking with Us Weekly, Hubbard confirmed previous reports that Radke “blindsided” her with the breakup. She also claimed he never gave her a real reason for his decision. “He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own,” she said.

Hubbard also confirmed that Radke did call producers to have cameras document their breakup – after filming for the season had already wrapped. She called the move to manipulate her into the on-camera conversation “scary.”

Hubbard acknowledged that she and her ex did have arguments like any normal couple. “Nothing that would’ve been so drastic as to break up,” she added.

“It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed,” Hubbard said of Radke. “There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused. … I think people got in his ear, [but] it’s not normal to call off a wedding because you had a couple of arguments.”

Lindsay Hubbard Said Kyle Cooke ‘Had It Out’ For Her

While Hubbard didn’t name who she thought got into Radke’s ear, she did note that the split came just after they had finished filming “Summer House” season 8. Elsewhere in the interview, she said, “Kyle [Cooke] has always had it out for me. He thinks that I’m some master manipulator who controls the universe and he’s good friends with Carl. “

In October 2023, Cooke spilled his own story about Radke and Hubbard’s split.

“It’s no secret that they’ve been in constant couple’s therapy ever since they basically started dating,” he told E! News in an interview. “From my perspective, there were times where I was like, ‘Man, it’s almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy.”

“It’s almost like they couldn’t even communicate anymore without a third party, and Carl was like, ‘That is not how I’m gonna spend the next 50 years of my life,’” Cooke claimed.

