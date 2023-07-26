Colin MacRae Responds to Cheating Allegations

Colin MacRae has responded to some of Daisy Kelliher’s comments at the “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 reunion that he had been seeing another woman at the same time as their boatmance and the months following it.

The Instagram account Best of Bravo posted a recap of some of the reunion revelations, writing, “It was revealed that Colin and Daisy actually had hooked up for the first time BEFORE the season began filming. Also, Colin was sleeping with another girl before filming as well, which Colin said Daisy knew about.”

The account also wrote, “6 weeks after [MacRae and Kelliher] broke up, Colin began dating the very same girl he was hooking up with last year before filming, and he says he’s very happy with her!”

MacRae replied to the post, writing that he was single while filming the show and clarifying that there was no overlap between his time with Kelliher and his current girlfriend.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Colin MacRae Said He Was Single on the Season & There Was No Overlap Between Daisy Kelliher & His Now-Girlfriend

MacRae wrote in the comments of the Instagram post, “Omg ok listen. I was single going into the season. Didn’t sleep with anyone except Daisy for 6 months from then.” He added, “There was ZERO overlap between Daisy and the ‘other woman’. None.”

MacRae then explained that soon after the show, he and Kelliher ended their relationship, at which point he said he “hooked up with the ‘other woman’.”

“I’m getting absolutely harassed for having a girlfriend during the show which is absolute horse s***… I’m a lot of things but I am not a cheater,” he concluded emphatically.

Daisy Kelliher & Colin MacRae Opened Up About Their Boatmance at the Emotional Season 4 Reunion

Kelliher and MacRae had a boatmance going on during the fourth season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” which was made all the more complicated by her past hookup with Gary King and their flirtatious friendship. However, at the reunion, viewers learned that Kelliher and MacRae actually hooked up before filming for the season started.

After filming wrapped for the season, the chief stew and the engineer kept seeing each other and they flew to visit each other on a couple of occasions. However, MacRae explained during the reunion that he started to see signs that the relationship was becoming toxic and they broke up in December 2022.

At some point afterward, Kelliher unfollowed MacRae on Instagram and revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that it was because their situation was “complicated.” The Irish native said she didn’t want any complications on her social media. At the reunion, she said she found out MacRae had been “sleeping with” someone he was working with and it made her put her walls up.

She admitted that when she found out about his relationship, it was “very shocking” and “very hurtful.” She said, “The toxicity was always there because the trust was never there.” At the end of the reunion, Kelliher explained that she felt “betrayed” that MacRae hadn’t told her he was with someone else.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’