Colin MacRae Is ‘Finally’ Breaking His Silence on ‘Below Deck’ Scandal

The two-episode “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 reunion is airing on Monday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 18, on Bravo, and Colin MacRae is teasing what fans will see of his storyline during the virtual reunion.

The chief engineer, who was involved in a love triangle with Daisy Kelliher and Gary King during the season, wrote on Instagram that viewers will finally get to see his side of what happened between him and Kelliher. He also brought up the fact that Kelliher had been making several comments about him, including on “Watch What Happens Live,” as the season was airing and he hadn’t responded to any of them.

“To my BD peeps: I have bitten my tongue about a few things for a year now since filming below deck season 4,” he wrote, “even after someone went on national TV and said I had a lot of explaining to do at the reunion, which caused me some grief and sparked some outrageous rumors.”

“Well, the 2 part reunion airs on Monday and Tuesday this week on @bravotv. I finally break my silence,” he concluded in the caption of the reunion trailer.

Daisy Kelliher Said on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ That Colin MacRae Had the Most to Answer to at the Reunion

MacRae’s post referenced the fact that Kelliher was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” during the season and she seemed to cast some shade toward MacRae in some of her comments. During a segment on the show, she was asked why she unfollowed the chief engineer on social media since it seemed that the two had been getting along even after filming wrapped and she said she’d address it at the reunion.

She was also asked which cast member she thought had the most to answer to at the reunion and she said it was MacRae. At another point on WWHL, she said she disagreed that he was a better match for her than King and also disagreed that he was the MVP of the season.

However, the chief stew later defended her WWHL comments on Twitter and denied criticizing MacRae on the talk show. In response to one fan who wrote that she was trash-talking MacRae on WWHL, the Irish native argued that she never made a negative comment about MacRae on the show. “Just cause I didn’t blow smoke up [his] a** makes me a s*** talking person,” she wrote.

Daisy Kelliher Opened Up About the Difficult Season in a Caption on Instagram

Kelliher also teased the upcoming two-part reunion on her social media. She posted several photos of herself from the season and wrote in the caption, “Despite being called some incredibly disgusting things. I stand by everything last season.”

She said that it had been a “rough” several months but she still didn’t have any regrets about what happened. “I laughed, I cried, made mistakes, made friends, I loved, lived and learned and had a blast every minute,” she concluded. Kelliher received a lot of love and support from other “Below Deck” stars in the comments of her post, including from “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Malia White, who wrote that she was sending Kelliher love.

Aesha Scott, who also appeared on “Below Deck Med” and is set to star in her second season of “Below Deck Down Under,” wrote that she loved Kelliher and “f*** what people think.” Kelliher’s season 2 co-star Alli Dore wrote, “Love you daise.”

