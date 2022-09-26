Southern Charm Star Shows Off Major Home Renovation

A “Southern Charm” star has a new house – sort of. Craig Conover gave an update on a major home renovation that he is working on.

Conover, who has been dating “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo since late 2021, previously revealed that he had to temporarily move out of his home in Charleston, South Carolina in 2020 due to an asbestos problem, per BravoTV.com.

Once the asbestos issue was resolved, Conover moved back in and began working on some improvements to the house—all with the goal of creating the perfect home for his future family with DeSorbo.

Craig Conover Showed Off the Outside of His House & a New Deck

In a series of photos and a video posted on his Instagram page, Conover gave an update on his renovations. The Bravo star shared before and after photos of his brick-fronted home with new paint to match the white siding. He also stood on a screened-in porch with white painted brick and showed where a TV will go for outdoor entertaining.

Conover then showed off a supersized deck, which he said will have plenty of room for a grill and a smoker. He also gave fans a look at where a pool will be put in the yard. “We break ground in two weeks,” he said.

“House update! Exciting start to the backyard. Check out the new screened-in porch and deck along with some new paint and long-awaited new windows,” Conover captioned his post.

Conover’s girlfriend wasted no time in posting a comment. “Big deck energy,” DeSorbo wrote.

In addition, some of Conover’s “Southern Charm” co-stars reacted to his update.

“Looks pretty,” wrote Patricia Altschul.

“I remember the day you broke ground! We were trying to film our scene,” added Madison LeCroy.

According to BravoTV.com, Conover talked about his home renovations on “Southern Charm” season 8 and noted that he was “excited for the backyard to be done.”

In addition to adding a pool, Conover teased an “outdoor pavilion…with a fireplace” and a “deck that will eventually connect with the screened-in porch.”

He also revealed plans to keep enough room in the yard for his future kids to play. “I’d love to have a big family…We both want kids, and I’m kind of trying to renovate the house with that vision in mind,” he said.

Craig Conover Previously Showed Off His Renovated Kitchen

Conover previously gave fans a look at his renovated kitchen, which features hardwood floors, white Thomasville cabinetry, some of it glass-fronted, as well as marble countertops, and a sleek black refrigerator and large gas stove.

“Excited to show off my finished kitchen! My house finally feels like a home…Lots of cooking and entertaining to come,” he captioned a pic on Instagram.

“No more pantry in the living room !!!!!! Can’t wait to come over,” wrote “Summer House” star Ciara Miller.

The kitchen has come a long way since fans saw it on “Southern Charm” earlier this season. In the episode “Clean Slates and Secret Dates” Conover told DeSorbo, “If I had a kitchen, I would make you breakfast.”

“I feel like there’s a time when we’re gonna be like, ‘Remember when we had the kitchen in the living room?'” DeSorbo joked.

In a confessional, Conover added, “I’d love to have a big family, you know three or four kids. … We both want kids, and I’m kind of trying to renovate the house with that vision in mind.”

READ NEXT: The Reason Craig Conover Won’t Watch Summer House