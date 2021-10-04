Southern Charmer Officially Dating Fellow Bravo Star

The worst kept secret in reality TV is no longer a secret.

Following months of speculation, an insider told Page Six that “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover is “officially” dating “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo.

“Craig and Paige have been telling close friends they are officially together,” the source told the outlet on Monday, October 4, 2021. “Their friendship has grown into more as they’ve spent more time together.”

The Bravo Stars Long Denied They Were a Couple

Earlier this year, DeSorbo, 28, shot down rumors that she was dating Conover, 32. She told the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that she and Conover were “1,000 percent not dating” and were just longtime “friends.“

In July 2021, Radar Online reported that the “friends” were photographed cuddling together in public, but noted that sources in the know said they were both still “single” and not interested in “putting a label” on their relationship.

And in August, another source told Us Weekly that Conover and DeSorbo were “not dating” despite looking chummy at the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs in Jersey City, New Jersey. At the time, the insider described the two as “good friends who enjoy each other’s company.”

Earlier this year, Conover and DeSorbo filmed the Bravo spinoff, “Winter House,” together. They also posed for photos together at the September 25, 2021 wedding of their “Winter House” co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula.

Conover & DeSorbo Both Recently Ended Long-Term Relationships

The new relationship buzz comes just a few months after Conover split from his girlfriend, Natalie Hegnauer. Conover and Hegnauer had been dating for about a year before confirming their split in May, 2021—and she even made a few cameos on “Southern Charm,” per Reality Blurb.

In May, Conover spoke out about the split from Hegnauer during an episode of his “Pillows and Beer” podcast with pal Austen Kroll. He admitted that he was “going through a breakup” and that it was “just so easy to drink to avoid dealing with anything.” He even described that period of his life as “a dark place to be in.” Conover also hinted that filming “Winter House” in Vermont didn’t help his South Carolina-based relationship.

But DeSorbo has reiterated that nothing happened between her and Conover when he had a girlfriend.

“I would never like disrespect a girlfriend or anything,” she said on “Not Skinny but Not Fat” in April. “Craig is very respectful. He would never cheat on a girlfriend, and like, he certainly would never cheat on a girlfriend with me. And, and so none of that happened.”

“Summer House” fans also witnessed DeSorbo’s prior relationship sink. She broke things off with her longtime boyfriend, Perry Rahbar, in October 2020, shortly after filming the pandemic-era edition of her Bravo reality show while in a Hamptons bubble. DeSorbo told People that the former couple’s age gap – Rahbar is 10 years her senior – had a lot to do with their relationship woes.

“I didn’t feel ready to take on certain things that I know that he is so ready for,” she admitted to People. “He’s 10 years older than me, so much smarter, so much more accomplished, just more mature. …I feel like, at 28, this is the last time I’ll ever be able to be super, super selfish. And I don’t want to miss out on that.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘Winter House’ Trailer