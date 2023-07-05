Craig Conover Photographed With Naomie Olindo’s Ex

Craig Conover was called out by many “Southern Charm” fans after the longtime star was pictured hanging out on a guys’ trip with Metul Shah.

The two men, who dated “Southern Charm” alum Naomie Olindo, were photographed standing next to each other in a group picture at a lake outing shared on Instagram on July 3, 2023. The photo was shared on the fan account Queens of Bravo, where fans commented with their reactions to the surprising pairing.

As viewers might recall, Conover and Olindo dated during seasons 3 and 4 of “Southern Charm” before they split, and fans then saw Olindo dating Shah during season 6 of the show. Shah and Olindo’s relationship was criticized by fans during season 6 as several fans accused Shah of being controlling toward Olindo.

In fact, even Conover shaded Shah after their split in July 2021 and told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that Olindo was really happy. “I don’t think she was that happy in her relationship,” he said. “But I think she’s just happy to be living her own life again.”

Olindo claimed during season 8 of “Southern Charm” that she’d discovered Shah was cheating on her. Viewers saw Olindo and Conover confess to hooking up a couple of times after her breakup, though it didn’t go further than that as Conover instead pursued a relationship with his current girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo.

Many Fans Criticized Craig Conover for Spending Time With Metul Shah & Some Said He Was Trying to Get a Reaction From Naomie Olindo

The Instagram post by Queens of Bravo that showed Conover and Shah on the same guys’ trip picked up a lot of reactions from fans, many of whom criticized the “Southern Charm” OG. “Craig out here finally showing his true colors after blinding y’all for 7 whole years,” someone wrote. “Craig really goes out of his way to hurt Naomi then play victim all the time,” another added.

“Oh ok, so this is fine, but Naomi wasn’t allowed to sit at the dinner table with Craig and a giant group of people?” someone else asked, referencing the 8th season’s drama. “I think he’s still bothered by Naomie,” someone else suggested.

However, Conover was defended by some fans, including one who wrote, “They were together for what looks to be a mutual friends bday boat trip. Doesn’t seem that weird.” Another added, “Don’t think he was like ‘hey Metul, let’s hang’ — probs a group effort & they just happened to be at the same place.”

Naomie Olindo Dated Metul Shah After Her Split From Craig Conover & Both Relationships Were Shown on ‘Southern Charm’

Olindo and Shah split in the summer of 2021 and the L’Abeye owner shared in season 8 of “Southern Charm” that she found out he was cheating on her just over a week after they moved from Charleston to New York City together.

She appeared in the 8th season of the show, where the first few episodes explored her hookups with Conover after her split from Shah. However, as Conover was by then dating “Summer House” star DeSorbo, viewers saw the exes try to find the right balance in their friendship to be respectful of Conover’s relationship.

“It was almost like, a bit of closure at the same time, because we had been together for so long and now we finally had a friendship again now that so much time had passed,” Olindo told People of their hookup. “But really, it was nothing more than that.”

