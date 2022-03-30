Bravo Star Claims They Were ‘Betrayed’ by On-Screen Ex

Craig Conover’s debut memoir “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing?” hit shelves this week and it contained several major talking points, including, of course, his three-year relationship with “Southern Charm” co-star Naomie Olindo.

The two split in 2017 but their relationship and breakup were featured on the hit Bravo show and will surely be revisited again in the upcoming 8th season as Olindo is set to return to Charleston. Conover revealed to E! News ahead of his book’s release that the sections discussing Olindo were the hardest to write, describing the chapter as “a love found and a love lost chapter.”

Luckily for the longtime Bravo star, Olindo was involved in the process and was “interviewed a lot” for that chapter, with Conover explaining that he “wasn’t comfortable telling our story without her being a part of it.” He also spilled that the book’s co-writer Blake Dvorak was “almost surprised” that Olindo and Conover were on the same page about their stories and perspectives.

Despite that, Conover did reveal in his memoir that as their relationship deteriorated, he felt “betrayed” by Olindo because she shared “so much of our dirty laundry in front of the cameras” in the 3rd and 4th seasons, Us Weekly reported.

Conover Shared the Moment He Saw Their Relationship Begin to Deteriorate

In his book, Conover opened up about his relationship with Olindo and the moment he felt it begin to end, Us Weekly reported. He revealed that Olindo was part of the group of people from Charleston who was considered for the first season of the show, but she backed out on advice from her family and friends.

Conover and Olindo began dating before the third season started and the “Southern Charm” OG said it was up to her if she wanted to be on the show. After she agreed, Conover wrote that he thought he’d have a “ride or die” on the show.

That wasn’t the case as the two had their first major fight on-screen when Olindo didn’t take Conover’s side in a confrontation with Whitney Sudler-Smith. He said Olindo knew he was going to confront his co-star and agreed to it, but halfway through the two men’s argument, she told him, “‘Would you just quit?’” He concluded, “And that, I believe, is the moment when our relationship started to fall apart.”

Conover Also Spilled On His Breakup With Olindo in the Memoir

Conover also got into the details about how their relationship ended and mentioned that a pivotal moment came at a friends’ wedding during the bride’s vows when she said she would always be her husband’s “biggest fan.”

“Almost everyone in the audience was crying by that point,” he wrote, according to Us Weekly. “But I saw that Naomie wasn’t crying tears of joy for her best friend; hers were tears of sadness.” He added:

Later, during the reception as we celebrated the newlyweds, she would tell me that she was crying because of us. I asked her why. ‘Because I know I will never be your biggest fan, Craig. I can’t be that person for you.’

Conover also said that it didn’t actually bother Olindo that he was taking up sewing. “What bothered her was my schedule; what bothered her was how I went about doing what I did,” he clarified. However, he said he felt as though when the cameras were rolling, it was as if she “became the girlfriend she thought the audience wanted to see.”

As Bravo fans might know, Conover is now in a relationship with “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo.

