Summer House Star Addresses Cheating Rumors With Craig Conover

It’s a small Bravo world, after all. Rumors have circulated over the last few weeks that “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo and “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover hit it off and began dating. But DeSorbo is now setting the record straight.

“Craig and I are a thousand percent not dating,” DeSorbo said on a recent episode of Dear Media’s podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” with Amanda Hirsch.

She continued saying, “Craig and I have known each other for years, because he came to the house [‘Summer House’] like two years ago. So we’ve always gotten along. We’ve always been friends. We have like very similar personalities, but we are not romanticly involved or anything, but we are very good friends.”

DeSorbo also appeared on the Comments By Celebs’ “Comments By Bravo” podcast where she reiterated that the two are just friends…for now. “Craig is adorable,” she said. “I think he’s so cute. We have very similar personalities…I’m not dating Craig but we’re really good friends.”

Rumors began after the two filmed the new Bravo collab show “Winter House.” The new group of friends met up in Stowe, Vermont earlier this year to record the new reality show. “Winter House” will include many “Summer House” stars like DeSorbo, in addition to “Southern Charm’s” Conover and Austen Kroll.

Rumors Escalated When DeSorbo Visited Conover in Charleston

DeSorbo and Conover’s friendship didn’t end when the cameras went down. DeSorbo and her fellow “Summer House” – and Winter House – co-star Ciara Miller decided to take a weekend trip to “Southern Charm” headquarters in Charleston. Fans saw DeSorbo and Miller with Conover and Kroll, and romance rumors immediately circulated. At the time, a source told the gossip account Deuxmoi that Conover and DeSorbo were, “laughing” and “closely talking” before they left the bar “holding hands.”

But once again, DeSorbo has assured everyone that the two are strictly platonic. “We’re like, we were drunk the whole time,” DeSorbo said on Dear Media’s podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” with Amanda Hirsch. “People saw whatever they saw, but like, it was blown way out of proportion.”

She added, “And like a lot of people were coming up to us, because they think it was just the fact that the four of us were all together that it looked like, ‘Oh my God, they’re like dating.’ But there were so many other, like friends around us and we just happened to be blackout drunk every single night.”

DeSorbo Hinted That Conover May Be on the Market Once Again

Conover first met his girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer more than a year ago in Aspen in January 2020, and the two immediately “hit it off,” Conover told People. Shortly after meeting, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The two decided to make the most of it and quarantine together. Hegnauer spent most of quarantine in Charleston with Conover, as she got to know the rest of the “Southern Charm” crew, and she even made her “Southern Charm” debut on the latest season.

In addition to cheating allegations, rumors also spread that Conover and Hegnauer may have recently called it quits. “She broke up with him a week or two ago,” a source DMed Bravo fan account @ThatBravoLife on April 14. Less than two weeks before that, Conover told Us Weekly on April 1, “Well, there’s a lot that happens in ‘Winter House,’ but no, I’m still with my girlfriend, Natalie, here in Charleston.”

DeSorbo assured fans that she wasn’t dating Conover, but she may have also revealed that Conover and Hegnauer have been on the rocks. “No, we’re, no one is like, uh, anyone’s boyfriend or girlfriend and like Craig, and, you know, I know he has a girlfriend or like whatever his relationship status is like none of my business, but I would never like disrespect a girlfriend or anything,” DeSorbo said on Dear Media’s podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” with Amanda Hirsch. “And I don’t know her, but I don’t need to know her too. Disrespect that, so it, nothing like that happened at all.”

