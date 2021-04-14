Exclusive Update: Cameran Eubanks’s Life After ‘Southern Charm’

Cameran Eubanks may have left Southern Charm, but her life is still as busy as ever. Eubanks joined Southern Charm as the voice of reason during the first season in 2014. The mom of one left the show prior to filming season seven in 2020. She told Heavy the transition was, “not weird at all, it’s actually a positive thing. It takes a lot of anxiety and stress out of your life.”

Eubanks recently chatted with Heavy about what she has been up to since leaving Southern Charm. She released her first memoir, One Day You’ll Thank Me in February. The former reality star discusses everything from motherhood to relationships to reality television, and everything in between.

“I decided to write it, because I got a lot of messages, DMs if you will, on social media from new mothers like myself asking for advice, and I found myself giving advice away in my DMs all day everyday,” Eubanks told Heavy while promoting her partnership with Moe’s Southwest Grill to kick off a new nationwide contest for children and a kids eat free on Sundays meal program.

She added, “And I thought, ‘You know what? I need to put all of this into a book.’ So I did, and I added more background on my life, I talked about dating, marriage, there’s something in there for everybody.” Eubanks got married to her husband Jason Wimberly in 2014, and the two welcomed their daughter Palmer Corrine together in November 2017.

Eubanks Explained Why Now Was the Time to Write Her Memoir

Even though Eubanks no longer stars on Southern Charm</em>, she still updates her fans on her various social media platforms.

“I think at this point in my life, I have a platform, I have a social media audience, and I know that that’s a fleeting time, so I figured if anybody’s gonna listen to me, now’s the time to do it,” Eubanks laughed. “And I felt like I had a couple years of motherhood under my belt, and it just felt like a good time to do it.

Eubanks shared that she loves the reaction she gets from people about her book, even two months after its release.

She told Heavy, “I really wanted the book to resonate with women, and I’m so happy that it has. And believe it or not, I had a guy tell me the other day, he said, ‘I read your book! My wife had it, and I picked it up, and it’s gonna make me be a better husband and a better father,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god that makes me so happy!'”

She continued saying that she was grateful for the writing process, because it allowed her to reflect on her life, especially her first days of motherhood. “The first year of motherhood was a blur for me,” she shared. “I had some postpartum depression and anxiety, and writing the book really made me slow down and remember that time which felt like such a blur, and that was very cathartic for me in doing so, and I’m so glad I was able to do that.”

Fans Can Still Expect to See New Projects From Eubanks

Don’t count out Eubanks just yet! “I would do something on television that was non-drama related if it was offered to me,” she shared with Heavy. “Maybe like home and garden television or something like that? That’s more my speed these days. I would definitely like to potentially write a children’s book, that might be my next project, but really I’m enjoying not having cameras in my face for once and being a mama to a wild and crazy 3-year-old.”

But as for drama reality television, you can count the star out. “I think reality television – I’ve got two reality shows under my belt now – so you can probably stick a pin in that.” Eubanks originally made her reality television debut on The Real World: San Diego in 2004.

Eubanks partnered with Moe’s Southwest Grill to promote their kids eat free on Sundays meal program as well as their “Moe’s Mini Chef” contest. Kids will have the chance to submit their own kids meal creation with the winner’s item being on menus across the country. “We love Moe’s, we are there several times a week,” Eubanks told Heavy. “There’s like five things Palmer will eat, and a Moe’s chicken quesadilla is one of them, and I’m so excited to partner with them.”

