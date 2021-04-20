Andy Cohen Weighs In on Erika Jayne’s ‘Shocking’ Divorce Drama

Is Erika Jayne going to OWN IT? The newest season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couldn’t come soon enough, and it seems like there is plenty of drama in store.

Jayne announced in November that she was separating from her now estranged husband and former attorney Thomas Girardi. “I did not see it ending this way,” Jayne says in the RHOBH season 11 trailer. “I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.” Shortly after the announcement, Girardi’s assets were frozen, and he faced a civil lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement.

Andy Cohen is now giving his two cents on the divorce and legal drama. Cohen appeared on an episode of the “Wendy Williams Show” on Tuesday, April 20 where he mentioned it all. “She [Jayne] is divorcing?”

“She is among other things, we got a lot going on,” Cohen told Williams. “That all happened on our watch while we were shooting Beverly Hills. You see the entire thing unfold.”

Cohen then asked Williams if she had seen the recently released trailer, and when she told him she hadn’t, Cohen assured her, “It’s really good. It’s really good, it’s a great series.” When Williams asked her about Jayne’s divorce drama, Cohen told her, “There may not be any money. I mean we don’t know. There’s a lot of lawsuits there, it’s shocking what’s happening with him and pretty surprising.”

Cohen Has Specified What They Have on Camera

It sounds like RHOBH fans won’t be disappointed with the newest season. Cohen recently revealed to The Los Angeles Times, “We were already in production on ‘Beverly Hills’ not only when Erika announced she was leaving him but when all of these accusations about Tom’s business came into light. So you will very much see that reflected this season on the show.”

Cohen continued, explaining that he wasn’t surprised that Girardi wanted to keep filming amidst all the drama in her personal life. “It was already out there,” Cohen explained. “Was I surprised she kept going? No. Ultimately, no. I thought she would stay. I think people will be surprised by her because the whole story is developing in front of you as it’s happening.”

Jayne’s Divorce Drama Affects the Other Cast Members

The RHOBH ladies are a group of truth-seekers, and their curiosity with Jayne’s legal issues are no different. The ladies don’t hold back in questioning Jayne. Garcelle Beauvais asked her during the trailer, “With any of the lawsuits, like, did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?” Jayne hesitantly responds, “No, I did not.”

New full-time cast member Sutton Stracke also doesn’t hold back. The two get into talks of the divorce and Girardi’s legal troubles. The trailer shows them getting into it at a cast dinner. “I am not a liar,” Jayne firmly tells Stracke. “You have a lot of f*cking nerve.” Stracke replies, “Don’t talk to me like that.”

Jayne’s voice gets harsher as she threatens Stracke, “Or what? Or what!” Stracke calmly responds, “Or nothing.” Jayne ends the conversation saying, “Right. Exactly. So shut the f*ck up.”

The 11th season will premiere on May 19 on Bravo. The cast includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and newcomers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton (as a ‘friend of’).

