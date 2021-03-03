PHOTOS: Summer House Star Engaged

Wedding bells are ringing for a Summer House star. Hannah Berner shared the exciting news that she and boyfriend Des Bishop are engaged. Berner posted a series of engagement photos and added the caption, “Thanks for the engagement shoot mom! Love you Des Bishop.” Bishop did the same with the caption, “When you know, you know. Laughs for life Hannah Berner.”

Bishop proposed to Berner on Valentine’s Day, the couple revealed to People on Wednesday, March 2. “We’re very excited,” Berner shared with People. “It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know.” Bishop popped the question in a way that threw it back to the beginning of their romance.

“When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh,” Berner said. “On Valentine’s Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn’t gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, ‘I have a surprise for you.’ ”

The 29-year-old Berning In Hell podcast host added to People, “I’m in bed with my Invisalign on, and my breath is terrible, and he’s just kneeling on the side, and then he just pulls out the ring. I think I just made weird crying noises.”

Berner & Bishop Have Dished on Their Romance

The fan favorite Summer House star has been dating Bishop since July 2020. Bishop is an Irish-American comedian and has appeared and starred in various shows and movies. Some of Bishop’s appearances include Des live stand up shows at Edinburgh Comedy Festival Live (BBC), Live at the Comedy Store (Comedy Central) and Australian music themed quiz show Spicks and Specks (ABC), according to his website. Bishop is known for his more provocative, snappy style of comedy, so it’s no surprise he gets along well with Berner.

Berner – 29-years-old – and Bishop – 45-years-old actually met five years ago. “So I actually saw him at the Comedy Cellar like, five years ago,” she said on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October. “He went up and he was so swaggy and confident and cute. But he was talking about how he lives in Ireland. So I was like, ‘Oh, well, that guy’s so hot. But he lives in Ireland.’”

Bishop was raised in New York City but moved to Ireland when he was a teenager. “So he’s a New Yorker like I am,” Berner said on the podcast. “And I always felt like deep down I’d end up with a New Yorker.” The two have been going strong, with Bishop recently spending Christmas with Berner and her family.

Even though Des Bishop is 15-years older than Hannah Berner, the reality star said she prefers it that way. “If I was in my early 20s meeting another guy in his young 20s, we grow together, we learn about stuff together,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “Now, I feel like I know what I want. I’m very focused on my career. I know where I’m going.”

The Couple Hasn’t Looked Back Since

“I was fairly certain fairly quickly that Hannah was the one for me,” Bishop shared with People. “When I met her the first time, my immediate thought was not only is she beautiful, but I just want to spend all the time with her because she’s so much fun.”

Berner echoed the sentiment saying, “He lets me be me, and we laugh together. I make him laugh, and he makes me laugh. I really just fell in love with how his mind works. And I really listen to his advice, and I really just respect him.”

As for the wedding, Berner noted, “We want to get married sooner than later. He’s my best friend. Why wait?”

