Bravo Couple Considered Eloping in Las Vegas During BravoCon

Craig Conover revealed that he could have come home from BravoCon a married man.

The “Southern Charm” star shared that his girlfriend, “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo, suggested a quickie wedding while they were in Las Vegas for the Bravo fan fest.

And while Conover has long been the one to push for marriage, he had a surprising response to his girlfriend’s idea.

Craig Conover Admitted He Panicked When Paige DeSorbo Suggested They Elope

Conover and Desorbo have been dating since the fall of 2021. The “Southern Charm “star started talking about marriage early on and fans have been waiting for a proposal. In February 2023, Conover told Life & Style he will propose to DeSorbo “when she’s ready to say yes.”

“We haven’t figured out a plan yet,” the Sewing Down South founder said at the time. “We love each other, and we want to spend our lives together.”

Conover noted that the two are still working out their living situation, with him based in South Carolina and DeSorbo living and working in New York City.

During a BravoCon panel on November 5, 2023, Conover revealed that his and DeSorbo’s family members met for the first time while at the Vegas fan fest. “In a weird twist of fate, Paige said. ‘Both of our families are here why don’t we get married in Vegas?’ And I started to panic!” Conover said in a video posted by BravoTV.com

“No, we’re not engaged,” Conover clarified. “But she was like, “What if we just pull the trigger in Vegas?”

“I hope to propose one day,” he said. “She actually mentioned eloping here because both of our families are at BravoCon. They met at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. I got nervous when she said that, which is funny,” he added.

Paige & Craig Talked About Marriage at Last Year’s BravoCon Too

BravoCon 2023 was not the first time Conover talked about his marriage plans in front of fans. He also spoke about it at BravoCon 2022. According to People, at that time he was still waiting for when he thinks “Paige is ready to say ‘yes.'”

“I have a feeling that we’re going to end up getting married one day,” he said in October 2022. “It’ll be great. I don’t know if she knows that. I think you’ll get to see it actually come out on one of the shows.”

Conover acknowledged an engagement to DeSorbo will not be an easy thing given their long-distance living status and DeSorbo’s reluctance to leave her family and friends in New York. “I thought it was a lot more simple,” he said. “I thought like, ‘Yeah of course we’re getting married, so we’re going to get engaged.’ But then you see that it means something else to her.”

One year later, Conover told People magazine that he feels less pressure. “It’s funny how things evolve and change,” he said. “I love what we have now. My home base is Charleston and hers is New York, but if it was a Venn diagram, we cross over. We’re always together, we’re just in one place and the other. I think we have the best of both worlds. I know it’s unique, but it works.”

