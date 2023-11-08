Daisy Kelliher & Colin MacRae Share Update After Their Romance & Tense Breakup

Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae didn’t exactly leave things on a good note after the “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 reunion but they shared that they have gotten to a better place now.

As fans may recall, Kelliher and MacRae gave their budding romance a shot during season 4 but it went sour after filming wrapped and they argued about what went wrong during the reunion. She told People at BravoCon 2023 that their drama “seems fresh to everybody else” but in reality, it was filmed and took place “a long time ago.”

“I have laid that to bed,” she shared. “I got over the trauma and moved on from it.” MacRae was on the same page as Kelliher and said, “It’s just something we have to deal with and hopefully move on from.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Colin MacRae Said He Was Nervous to See Daisy Kelliher at BravoCon 2023 Because They Hadn’t Spoken Since the Reunion

Although they’ve both decided to keep the past in the past, MacRae shared that he was “nervous to see Daisy” at BravoCon since they hadn’t spoken since the reunion. At the virtual season 4 reunion, which was filmed in early summer 2023, the chief engineer revealed that he hadn’t spoken to Kelliher since then.

“It put a huge strain on our friendship, first and foremost,” MacRae admitted about their short-lived romance. “We were such good friends before we started to get romantically involved with each other, and a lot of it happened between the seasons as well, so coming back and working together after some of that stuff went down — it was a lot. It was a lot to deal with, for sure.”

As for Kelliher, she said she was able to compartmentalize seeing MacRae again as she wanted to focus on work and being a professional. “I like to think that I’m professional and for me, as much as that came into our lives on boats, that’s what yachting is,” she explained. “I would always put my profession before those relationships. So I’m OK. I’m professional, I can work with an ex.”

Colin MacRae & Daisy Kelliher Shared Their Perspectives of What Went Wrong Between Them at the Season 4 Reunion

MacRae and Kelliher both revealed what happened between them after filming for season 4 wrapped, as they ended filming on a good note. At the reunion, the chief engineer said they decided to explore a relationship but broke up by the end of 2022.

MacRae revealed that he flew Kelliher from the U.K. to see him at the Newport boat show and they had a great time. They also traveled to Mexico together and spent time in New York together. “We were kind of bouncing around together for a little while, and then it kind of turned a little toxic, I would say, and I ended things around December [of] last year,” he revealed.

Kelliher explained that the two of them “triggered each other” and said it ended badly because there was no trust between them. The chief stew explained that when MacRae joined Parsifal III for season 4, she learned that he’d been sleeping with someone else beforehand. “And he said, ‘The difference is I’m telling you there’s nothing between me and this woman, that there is no future, even if you and I break up, there’s no future,’” she explained.

However, she said that after her split from MacRae, she found out he was in a relationship with the woman in question, which meant she had no trust left in him.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’