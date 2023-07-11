Colin MacRae Speaks Out on Relationship With Daisy Kelliher

The complicated dynamics between Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae and Gary King have been a main storyline this season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” and while Kelliher has addressed the situation on occasion as the season was airing, MacRae has kept fairly quiet about it.

Viewers learned from Kelliher on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that after the season at some point, something went wrong with her budding romance with MacRae and she unfollowed him on social media. The sneak peek for the two-part reunion for season 4 showed some of MacRae’s perspective on what happened between the co-stars.

“Nobody knows in the audience, nobody knows this,” MacRae said in the teaser, which then cut to Kelliher challenging him, “Okay you wanna go back to that? Why don’t we go back to season 2?” It’s unclear what she was referring to, although the 2nd season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” was the first season that saw Kelliher, King and MacRae join the cast, during which MacRae had a girlfriend.

Later in the reunion teaser, MacRae announced, “This is why the relationship turned toxic. You can’t reason with this woman.” The chief engineer’s comment caused Kelliher to start crying and leave her seat for the virtual reunion as the rest of the cast reacted uncomfortably.

Daisy Kelliher Confirmed on WWHL That She Unfollowed Colin MacRae

While Kelliher and MacRae had a bumpy start to their romance during season 4 of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” the two continued seeing each other after the season filmed and they showed their hangouts on social media.

However, fans noticed that as the season was airing, Kelliher unfollowed MacRae on Instagram. Cohen asked the chief stew during her June 5 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” what happened and she said she’d be discussing it at the reunion.

The Irish native said she had “a lot of love” for her co-star but the situation with him was “complicated” and she didn’t want her social media to be complicated as well. Although the reunion trailer showed that MacRae and Kelliher will be discussing their relationship at the reunion, viewers will have to wait and see if they manage to find some sort of resolution.

The 4th Season of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Ended With Colin MacRae & Daisy Kelliher Wanting to Stay in Touch

The season 4 finale of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” aired on July 10 and saw the crew celebrate with one final night out after their last charter.

Kelliher and MacRae chose to spend their night sleeping in one of the guest cabins and were heard speaking to each other about their relationship. Kelliher told MacRae she loved how things were going and she enjoyed being with him. The following morning, as the crew members were saying their goodbyes to each other, Kelliher and MacRae said they wanted to see each other off the boat.

However, as Kelliher explained in a confessional, they both live very far apart, with MacRae spending his time on his boat while she lives in London and a long-distance relationship would be difficult. MacRae told her he wanted them to stay in touch and see where things go as his feelings for her were very real, and the two discussed her going to join him on his boat. The reunion will hopefully also show where MacRae and King’s friendship stands today.

