Bravo Star Reveals Ex-Bestie is ‘Way More Ready’ to End Feud Than She is

“Summer House” star Danielle Olivera gave an update on her falling out with her ex-best friend, Lindsay Hubbard – and it does not sound promising.

The Bravo stars’ friendship has been on the rocks since filming for the Hamptons-based reality show wrapped in the summer of 2022, with some of the drama stemming from Hubbard’s quick engagement to their mutual friend Carl Radke in August 2022.

On the February 27, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen noted that Hubbard recently said she has hopes the two can reconcile their relationship.

“It’s honestly nice to hear her say that, but when we finished this season it was very much the opposite sentiment,” Olivera said. “So I think time has gone by and we’re both getting soft and coming around to it. But she’s way more ready for it than I am right now.”

Lindsay Hubbard Previously Said She Hopes to Reconcile With Danielle Olivera Before Her Wedding Day

Hubbard and Radke were guests on “Watch What Happens Live” on February 13, 2023, where they played a game in which they had to pick between two Bravo stars to invite to their wedding. Hubbard chose Olivera when given the choice between her and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.

“Danielle and I just haven’t really made up quite yet,” the Hubb House PR founder said at the time. “But I am hopeful that we will by the time we’re married, so I’ll say Danielle.” She later added that “the challenge” with her and Olivera was that they “haven’t really seen each other” since the summer and are currently “on different paths.”

Danielle Olivera Called Out Lindsay Hubbard For Being ‘Self Absorbed’ & Said Their Friendship is ‘Done’

During her “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, Olivera agreed with criticism that she sometimes gets into her friends’ battles that aren’t hers to fight, including Radke’s nasty work feud with his former boss, Kyle Cooke. “It’s true, I’m an incredibly overprotective friend and I’m gonna go to bat no matter what,” Olivera said. “I think I do it sometimes too much.”

But Olivera doesn’t say the same for Hubbard. In a lengthy video interview with Entertainment Tonight released just before her WWHL appearance, she claimed that the only reason her relationship with Hubbard lasted so long was because “most of our friendship was about me helping her.”

“I was always there for her. Whatever she needed to talk about, I was always there,” Olivera said. “She never had to go to bat for me.” She added that Hubbard is “self-absorbed.”

Olivera also made it clear that she wouldn’t accept a sympathy wedding invite from Hubbard because she had already been told she would not be invited to the wedding. “Right now, I would be very hesitant, I think it would be, like, a fluff invite, and I don’t do fluff,” she said.

While she acknowledged that she is “hopeful” to have Hubbard and Radke in her life in the future, for now, she’s looking out for herself.

Olivera was less hopeful in an interview with E! News, where she said her friendship with Hubbard is “done.” While she noted that she hoped they could get to “a better place eventually,” she added, “But I don’t know, that ship might have sailed.”

The “Summer House” star told People that a lot would have to happen for things to be repaired between her and Hubbard. “A lot of conversation, a lot of accountability, and a promise for a little bit of change,” Olivera added. “I’m not certain that will happen.”

