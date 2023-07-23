Fans Thrilled as Erika Jayne Gets to Work on Next Big Project

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne is looking towards the future. The singer and actress shared in a July 21 Instagram post that she was beginning the rehearsal process for her upcoming Las Vegas residency “Bet it All on Blonde”, which is set to play at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from August 25 through December 16, 2023.

“I can’t believe the time has arrived. Today we start working on my #betitallonblonde residency. I am so excited to share with all of you the magic we are creating! Go grab your tickets- you are not gonna wanna miss this!!! 💋” Jayne captioned her post.

Erika Jayne Takes Followers Inside Her Audition Process

Fans, followers, and friends of Jayne were very excited for her to begin the “Bet it All on Blonde” rehearsal process and were quick to let her know in the comment section. Fellow Bravolebrities Lisa Rinna and Candiace Dillard Bassett both shared short comments of encouragement, writing, “🙌🏼” and “Yes!!!”, respectively.

“CONGRATULATIONS 🔥 ❤️ 🔥 ❤️” Bravo fan and frequent “Watch What Happens Live” guest Michael Rapaport wrote.

“Hoppin’ on a plane from Texas to see you opening weekend! Super fun girls’ weekend with YOU as our centerpiece! ❤️” one fan commented.

“So excited to fly over there in December ❤️ ❤️ this is going to be epic!! 🔥 🔥 🔥” another user added.

“Major ! Excited to see you ! Im betting it all on you ! 👑” a third fan wrote.

Not only did Jayne share this announcement about her rehearsals beginning, but she also took fans inside her production process. According to BravoTV.com, Jayne also shared a July 20 Instagram story during auditions for backup singers, writing, “Here we go!!!” over the post.

Jayne also shared a photo of a sign up sheet with the caption, “So excited to start rehearsals Monday with my new [Pretty Mess Boyz]”, tagging four of her dancers in the story slide. Her last story post was a selfie with some of her production team members, including her longtime collaborator and creative director, Mikey Minden.

Is Erika Jayne Injured?

While most of Jayne’s fans were excited about her forthcoming residency, one user had lingering questions about her ability to begin dancing in rehearsals given a recent injury the singer and reality star shared with her fans on social media.

“I still have questions about the bloody foot tho,” Brice Sander from Entertainment Tonight commented on Jayne’s post, referring to one of Jayne’s Instagram stories from earlier in the month. The U.S. Sun reported on the post, which included a photo of Jayne’s foot, covered in blood, on July 14.

“Pain? No one has time for pain. The shoe stayed on until the meeting was over,” Jayne captioned the post, which also showed that the inside of her pant leg had become covered in her blood.

Jayne explained how she got her injury in a video post (which was wrapped up and in a boot in a later story post where she thanked the doctors who came to her aid), saying, “I’m wearing these cute Balmain pants and I walk up the stairs at the Soho House and I ripped off my big toe [nail]. These are my Versace sandals and as you can see, all throughout the meeting I kept them on and I what? Didn’t take that s*** off because warriors are warriors.

While Jayne has not provided a more recent update, it appears the injury is not stopping her from diving into the “Bet it All on Blonde” rehearsals headfirst.

