Fans Question Danielle Olivera’s Romance With Bravo Boyfriend

Danielle Olivera is in a new romance with a fellow Bravo star – but some fans wonder if it’s the real deal.

In a December 2023 interview with Page Six, the “Summer House” star’s new man, “Southern Hospitality” star Joe Bradley, gushed about their instant connection when they locked eyes at BravoCon last month. “It was just organic,” Bradley revealed. “We were at ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in the green room, and we were making eye contact and just a gravitational pull, and then on the last night we hooked up,” he continues.

Bradley 27, reiterated that his “love connection” with Olivera came organically and was “not some big setup.”

Fans Think the Romance Could Be a PR Move

This is not the first time Joe Bradley gushed about Danielle Olivera. He previously told People magazine they had “an instantaneous connection” before ever speaking and “were drawn to each other.” “I get all giddy,” Bradley added of his new romance with the 34-year-old product manager. He also noted plans to fly her to South Carolina after spending time with her in New York. “I’ve been thinking about her all the time,” Bradley said.

But some fans think the fast-paced relationship seems like a public relations move.

“I like Danielle and he seems nice but this screams PR lol. Something about him he just seems like a little boy compared to her,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“He seems nice on his show but this seems very random,” another agreed. “Do Bravo people know they don’t have to date other bravo ppl?”

“It’s genius actually bc no matter what, even if we see right through the PR strategy we’re gonna dissect and discuss the situation,” another fan wrote, noting that Bravo host Andy Cohen is “constantly talking about how he tries to hook people up at Bravocon. “

“Winter House also seems to have been created with the sole purpose of introducing the non-housewives/younger generation of Bravolebs to each other,” the Redditor added. “I think they saw the impact of Paige [DeSorbo] and [Craig Conover’s] relationship has on Southern Charm fans and now these crossover relationships are very intentional to get viewers interested in the Bravoverse as a whole and not just specific shows.

Danielle Olivera Had a Bravo Hookup After Her 2-Year Relationship With Robert Sieber Ended

After ending a two-year relationship with her ex, Robert Seiber, in late 2022, Olivera said she wanted to be “single.” But Bradley is not her first Bravo hookup post breakup.

“I want to go out and have fun,” Olivera told E! News in February 2023. “I just want to be single for a while. I’m really good at being single. So I’m just going to focus on my career, focus on my app, have fun with my friends and make a ton of mistakes.”

But one month later, she had an on-camera hookup with “Winter House” co-star Alex Propson.

A BravoTV.com press release teased that Olivera was “ready to put herself back out there” after splitting from Sieber. The release also teased that while Olivera was “looking for a hot vacation hookup” she quickly found herself “falling for one her housemates,” and was “ excited about this potential romance.”

