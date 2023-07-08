‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Star Addresses Daisy Kelliher’s Behavior

The finale of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 is just around the corner and one of its stars has hinted at his perspective on one of the big storylines of the season: the love triangle involving Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin MacRae.

Deckhand Alex Propson, who’s stayed out of a lot of the drama so far, posted a series of photos on Instagram on July 6 and captioned them, “Waiting for the final episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht like… What are y’all most excited to see play out?!” Propson replied to many comments from fans who shared what they were looking forward to seeing on the show.

“I’m waiting to see what Colin does in order to have to explain himself at the reunion, because hunny- right now… Daisy is the only one that’s being shady,” someone wrote. “Hunny, I don’t disagree,” Propson replied. The commenter was making a reference to Kelliher telling Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she felt like MacRae would have a lot to answer for at the reunion.

Kelliher, who unfollowed MacRae on Instagram recently, said she’d be explaining her actions more at the reunion, describing the situation as “complicated.” She also told the WWHL audience that she felt the chief engineer was the one with the most to answer to at the season 4 reunion.

Daisy Kelliher Responded to Critics on Twitter Who Accused Her of Playing With Colin MacRae’s Feelings

Kelliher previously replied to criticism about her actions on “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” as viewers saw her developing romance with MacRae while King continued flirting with the chief stew.

The Irish reality TV star took to Twitter to reply to fans who said she should have told MacRae that she and King had slept together in the past and accused her of playing to MacRae’s feelings. Kelliher pointed out that she and MacRae were in the early stages of getting to know each other and had only kissed by that point, so she didn’t feel like it was his business.

However, Kelliher shared that she was planning to tell MacRae off-camera after the season ended about her past with King but didn’t anticipate that the feelings between the two would grow as quickly as they did during the season. “So should I have told him in the stairwell the first night when we kissed,” she asked one critic on Twitter. “When [was] the appropriate time to have told Colin in your expert opinion?”

Kelliher said she understood that MacRae had complicated feelings about his co-stars and friends’ past history and he was entitled to those feelings but that she shouldn’t have to feel guilty about her own past either.

The Episode Before the Season 4 Finale Ended on a Cliffhanger After a Night of Partying

The “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 finale, titled “Boat Load of Throuples,” will air on July 10 and will see drama between the charter guests as well as the cast. The penultimate episode ended with Captain Glenn Shephard waking up his crew to clean up their party from the night before.

During that party, Kelliher told King more firmly that she was with MacRae and got annoyed after he asked her if she was with MacRae and he was with Mads Herrera to get a rise out of each other. King then lashed out at Herrera over their hookup the night before as he felt she hadn’t been honest with him and the episode ended with a “To Be Continued.”

