‘Summer House’ Alum Blasts Former Co-Star

A former “Summer House” cast member spoke out about one of her co-stars.

Hannah Berner, who was a cast member on the Bravo reality series for three seasons, famously butted heads with co-star Lindsay Hubbard throughout her run on the show.

Hubbard and Berner’s issues date back to 2019 when the public relations pro accused her new roommate of “talking s***” about her on a podcast. In a flashback clip, Berner was seen on a podcast claiming that Hubbard treated her like a “minion,” per Bravo. Hubbard retaliated by not inviting Berner to a VIP New Year’s Eve celebration with the rest of the cast.

Berner addressed the diss while speaking on “Watch What Happens Live” in February 2021, telling host Andy Cohen that her “sort of boyfriend” at the time, Luke Gulbranson, thought the slight was “weird.”

“I definitely felt hurt. It sucked,” she said of being the only “Summer House” cast member not invited to the event.

In May 2022, Berner married comedian Des Bishop. DeSorbo was by her side, as was fellow “Summer House” star Ciara Miller, but Hubbard, who recently got engaged to “Summer House” OG Carl Radke, was nowhere in sight.

Hannah Berner Said Lindsay Hubbard is a Mean Girl

While Berner hasn’t been a cast member on “Summer House” for the past two seasons, she still has some feelings about Hubbard. According to Page Six, during a taping of her “Giggly Squad” podcast on September 10, 2022, Berner answered a fan who asked about the status of her relationship with her ex co-star.

“[Lindsay Hubbard] is the meanest person I’ve ever met,” she said.

Berner added that she tries to take the high road. “I have love for everyone,” Berner added. “You don’t always have to talk to people, but you can still wish them the best.”

Berner’s “Giggly Squad” podcast partner Paige DeSorbo is still a cast member on “Summer House” with Hubbard and she just finished filming the show’s 7th season with her. After Berner called Hubbard “the meanest person” she’s met, DeSorbo commented of Hubbard, “She’s lovely.”

Lindsay Hubbard Previously Said Hannah Berner Brought Unnecessary ‘Drama’ to the House

On Berner’s final season of “Summer House,” she claimed that Hubbard was cold towards her when she moved into the Hamptons party house for the summer of 2020. She later accused Hubbard of being “fake” with her.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hubbard denied that she gave Berner a “very cold hello” when she first saw her. Instead, she described her relationship with Berner as “sisterly.” But she added that Berner’s behavior towards her was different when they were off-camera.

“I need consistency,” she said. “I don’t have ‘summertime friends’ and ‘wintertime friends.’ Otherwise, why are you in my life?”

“I hold people accountable for when they do things wrong,” the “Summer House” star added. “[That] doesn’t make me mean or scary. I think it’s actually meaner when people talk crap about you behind your back and they’re a different way to your face.”

More recently, Hubbard said the energy at the “Summer House” has changed with Berner now gone. When asked in an interview who she would least like to see return to the show, she hinted that Berner caused a lot of problems when she was on the cast.

“I just think there was a lot of unnecessary make-believe drama and subsequent turmoil that we don’t really need,” the “Summer House” veteran said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. “This was a much lighter season and I think that’s a big part of it.”

