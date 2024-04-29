Kristen Doute & Boyfriend Criticize James Kennedy’s Comments About Ally Lewber

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, are sharing their thoughts about her ex-boyfriend, James Kennedy.

During the April 21 episode of their podcast, “Balancing Act,” Doute and Broderick discussed a scene from “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 12, where Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, had a conversation about their future. Kennedy had an emotional response when Lewber stated she had not previously felt a strong desire to get married or have children. In a confessional interview, Kennedy stated he was heartbroken by her comments.

While recording the “Balancing Act” episode, Broderick stated that he had “zero empathy” for Kennedy during the “Vanderpump Rules” scene. The “Valley” star also referenced that Kennedy’s ex-fiance, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, ended their relationship in late 2021.

“When he said, ‘With everything I’ve been through, I can’t imagine starting over.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re [expletive] younger than me.’ And what have you been through? Like come on. You’ve been through a breakup,” said Broderick.

Doute agreed with her boyfriend, stating, “I just didn’t feel bad for him at all.”

“How many lives have you ruined? Is that what you mean by what you’ve been through, James?Like shut the [expletive] up,” stated the 41-year-old.

Broderick also suggested that he was confused by Kennedy’s reaction because Lewber did not say she never wanted to have children.

Kristen Doute Stated That She Has Information About James Kennedy

As fans are aware, Doute and Kennedy dated during “Vanderpump Rules” seasons 3 and 4. Doute shared that she has a distaste for the professional DJ during a May 2023 episode of the “Good Guys” podcast. She alleged that she had information against Kennedy that could change fans’ perspective of him. She referenced that some “Vanderpump Rules” viewers labeled Kennedy as “the number one guy in the group” after Tom Sandoval had an affair with Leviss in season 10.

“I think in the world of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ the truth always comes out,” said Doute. “So it’s not going to last long. He can ride the wave this season, because why is he the number one guy in the group? Because he’s the only one not screwing up this particular season. Wow, congratulations.”

The 41-year-old stated that she would not divulge the information, but described it as “a little dark.”

“The truth will always be revealed,” said Doute.

James Kennedy Opened up About His Relationship With Ally Lewber

Kennedy spoke about his relationship with Lewber in the April 16 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show.” He stated he believes he and Lewber will eventually get married and have children.

“Ally is my best friend and I love her more than anything. I mean, let’s face it, I kind of thought at like 20 by 30, I would have a kid,” said the professional DJ.

He then stated that he believed his life experiences will help when he does become a parent.

“I’m happy where we are right now. I feel like everything happens in life really happens for a reason. And the clock of life is what teaches you. Makes you the man that you are in the present moment,” said Kennedy.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.