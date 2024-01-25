James Kennedy & Lisa Vanderpump React to Rachel Leviss’ Claims About Rehoming Graham

James Kennedy and Lisa Vanderpump are sharing their thoughts about “Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ remarks regarding her former dog, Hippie, originally named Graham Cracker.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2024, alongside his girlfriend Ally Lewber, Kennedy said he took issue with comments his ex-fiancee made about his adoption of Hippie, who he had co-owned with her, on the January 8 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.” Kennedy stated that Leviss, who left “Vanderpump Rules” after season 10, was not truthful in her account of the situation.

“I heard she was trying to tell her side of the story about Hippie. Which is just not accurate,” said Kennedy.

In the “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast episode, Leviss referenced that her mother removed Hippie from her home after she bit her while the 29-year-old was at a treatment center following her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval. Leviss stated that Vanderpump was notified that the dog was at a rescue and adopted him. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star then gifted Kennedy the dog during “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, which Leviss believed was done to bait her to film for the Bravo series again.

Leviss also said she let Vanderpump know that she did not “support Graham being with James.” According to the model, her ex-fiance does not know how “to work with troubled dogs.” She also stated that she did not appreciate that Vanderpump “told everyone that [she] surrendered [her] dog at a kill shelter and he was hours away from being euthanized.”

James Kennedy Says Fans Will Have a Better Understanding of the Situation in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During the January 2024 Entertainment Tonight interview, Kennedy stated that fans will “see the accurate story on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 11.”

“It plays out. It is more than just a sentence in a podcast. Don’t let your mind create a story that’s false … It’s like Lisa didn’t just come and was like, ‘Hehe, I’m adopting the dog to give it to James.’ The dog was going to be euthanized,” said Kennedy.

Lewber also suggested she was unhappy with Leviss’ remarks about Hippie’s rehoming.

“When you abandon your dog, you really don’t get a say anymore. He’s happy that’s all that matters,” said the 28-year-old.

Lisa Vanderpump Discussed Rachel Leviss’ Comments About Hippie

Vanderpump, a known animal rights advocate, addressed Leviss’ remarks in a January 2024 interview with US Weekly. She pushed back on the model’s statement that she “used” Hippie as a way to add to “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“I do think if she’s going to call something out, she should know the story. I take my dog foundation [The Vanderpump Dog Foundation] and rescuing dogs very seriously. That dog was brought to my attention. So I would not use that dog. It was delivered to Vanderpump Dogs,” said Vanderpump.

Vanderpump then stated that she believes Leviss “should get all the facts before she kind of makes these statements.”

“I don’t think anybody’s really trusting what she says,” continued the former RHOBH star.

Lala Kent Criticized Rachel Leviss’ Comments About Her Former Dog

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent did not hold back when commenting on Leviss’ remarks about Hippie. While recording the January 18 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent, who is a vocal animal rights activist, stated that she did not appreciate Leviss’ suggestion that Hippie would have not been euthanized, even if Vanderpump had not adopted him.

“It is a very high possibility if your dog ends up at a shelter, it’s got two days. Because they can’t fit all the dogs,” said Kent.

The mother of one went on to say that she believes Leviss should have adopted a shelter dog.