VIDEO: James Kennedy Holds Hands With New Woman After Raquel Leviss Breakup

James Kennedy was spotted with a mystery lady less than two months after his very public split from Raquel Leviss.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star and his fiancée publicly ended their engagement in the middle of filming the show’s season 9 reunion in December 2021.

Kennedy and Leviss had been a couple for five years and even celebrated their engagement with a cast trip to the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. The party was featured on the “Vanderpump Rules” finale, but in a statement about their split, the two revealed they had fallen out of love and will remain friends.

But days after the finale aired, Kennedy shared a video of another woman on his social media story as he celebrated his 30th birthday. It can be seen below.

James Kennedy was Holding Hands With a Brunette Woman During a Night Out in Las Vegas

According to E! News, James Kennedy is celebrating his birthday week with friends at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. On January 24, he shared videos of a Sin City outing on his Instagram stories, and one clip showed him holding hands with a brunette woman. An insider told the outlet that Kennedy has hung out with the girl before and that she is “someone new he’s been casually seeing.”

Kennedy appeared with his “date” at the Area 15 immersive art center in Vegas. Life & Style noted that as the DJ shared the mirror selfie that showed him holding hands with the masked mystery woman, she quickly let her hand go and turned away from the camera. The same girl appeared in a video shot in a party van.

Another Source Said James Kennedy is Still Feeling ‘Down’ About His Breakup & Is Not Dating

Although Kennedy was holding hands with someone new, another source told Us Weekly that he is “not dating” at all and is still mourning the end of his five-year relationship with Leviss.

“He went to Vegas for his birthday with a group of six friends,” the insider added. “He’s been down about the breakup and has been busy working, so he really wanted a fun trip to Vegas.”

Kennedy’s group of “his good friends” is said to include both guys and girls, who helped him keep his mind off of his split from Leviss.

Leviss also seemed sad about the split. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote that her former fiance helped get her through her engagement party speech after she revealed her fear of public speaking. “I’m tearing up writing this because although we are not together anymore, I really could count on him for moral support during challenging times like this one,” she wrote.

While they are no longer a couple, Kennedy recently revealed that he is on good terms with Leviss. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on January 11, 2022, he told host Andy Cohen, “Raquel and I still remain friends after the breakup.” He also said he hopes to “hang out” with Leviss soon so he can see Graham, the golden doodle pup they raised together.

