Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Son Cruz’ 3rd Birthday Party Has Unexpected Ending

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s birthday party for their son Cruz Cauchi ended with a major mishap.

On April 13, 2024, the separated former “Vanderpump Rules” stars celebrated their son’s 3rd birthday at Sky Zone trampoline park in the Los Angeles area, but the tiered birthday cake they purchased took a tumble.

Cruz has appeared on Taylor and Cartwright’s Bravo spinoff “The Valley.”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Blew Out Cruz’s Birthday Candles But the Cake Didn’t Survive

For Cruz’s party, Taylor and Cartwright had a gorgeous tiered birthday cake on display on a large table. The was from the Gateaux Shoppe Bakery. When it came time to sing “Happy Birthday” to Cruz, Cartwright held him in her arms. But the toddler didn’t seem interested in blowing out the candles, so mom and dad did it instead.

In a video shared on Instagram by party guest Zack Wickham, as Taylor and Cartwright blew the candles simultaneously, the table holding the cake collapsed. The cake slid down the table and crashed to the bottom. Cartwright burst into laughter as Cruz appeared stunned by the mishap. Several Sky Zone team members rushed to the scene to try to piece the cake back together.

“Happy Birthday Cruz!!! It was definitely a party to remember 😂❤️ #thevalley,” Wickham captioned his party post.

Several fans commented to praise Cartwright for being such a good sport and not getting upset over the incident.

Brittany Cartwright Teased the Party Theme Ahead of Time

Cartwright loves a a good party theme, as fans of ‘The Valley” saw when she threw a county fair party for her pal Janet Caperna. Ahead of her son’s 3rd birthday, Cartwright told People magazine she planned a dinosaur-themed party for him at Sky Zone trampoline park. Cruz turned three on April 12 and the party took place the following day.

“Cruz just absolutely loves that trampoline park, so it’s going to be cute,” the Bravo mom teased. “He loves dinosaurs, so I want it to be very jungle-like.”

On Taylor’s Instagram story, he posted a photo of Cruz with the caption, “Big party for this little man who turned three years old.” He also shared a clip of a “3-Rex on the Loose” backdrop and other décor commissioned by the party planners Picnic + Petal and Glitz and Gather, including a party table decorated with dinosaur plates and themed cookies.

In other photos and videos on Cartwright and Taylor’s Instagram story, Cruz was seen playing with his party guests, including Summer Moon Davies, the daughter of fellow “Vanderpump Rules” alum Scheana Shay. Shay did not appear at the party. The “Good as Gold” singer shared on the April 12 episode of the “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast that she would be at Coachella over the weekend. Her mother, Erika Von Olphen, posted a video of Summer at Cruz’s party.

According to E! News, the guest list for Cruz’ party also included Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean, and castmates from “The Valley” including Janet and Jason Caperna, Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Michelle Lally, and Danny and Nia Booko.

