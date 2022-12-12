Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Stun During Glam Date Night: PHOTO

There have been a lot of breakups among members of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast over the past year. Former couples Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, ended their engagements, and Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney separated in March and recently finalized their divorce after 12 years together.

But one longtime VPR couple remains strong, despite recent rumors that they’re having marital troubles.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Had a Glam Date Night

Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright married in June 2019, but have been laying low since welcoming their first child, Cruz, in April 2021.

In recent months, there have been rumors that the couple’s relationship is in jeopardy. According to The Sun, fans noticed that the longtime couple hadn’t posed together on social media in a while. Others questioned why Taylor didn’t accompany Cartwright on a recent trip to see her family in her home state of Kentucky.

But the two seemingly squashed the rumors when they posed together at a party for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. In photos shared on Instagram, the reality stars were decked out for a party at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. Taylor, 43, wore a black suit while his 33-year-old wife wore a plunging, high-slit black gown.

“Mom and Dad had so much fun celebrating the beautiful individuals at the #laconfidential@hornitostequila @glaad #peopleschoice awards celebration at the @waldorfbevhills,” Taylor captioned the pic.

Taylor also shared a video of Cartwright while at the party. “People’s Choice Awards with my beautiful wife,” he posted to Twitter.

Jax Taylor Said He Will ‘Never’ Get Divorced

Taylor’s posts sparked a big reaction from fans. Many commented on how great the couple looked for their night out.

“Okkk you two! That’s enough, we’re gonna need to put this [fire] out hehe! Looking great!” one follower wrote. “What a great looking couple!” another agreed.

But Taylor responded when another fan asked about the split rumors.

“You two look incredible together!” the fan wrote. “Please tell me the divorce rumors are false! You belong together.”

“We would never get divorced, we don’t believe in that. Not sure by people are saying that,” Taylor replied.

When another fan said how stunning Cartwright looked, Taylor replied, “She’s amazing inside and out. I am a lucky guy.”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Have Been Dealing With Split Rumors Ever Since They Got Married

Before he married Cartwright, Taylor had a reputation for being unfaithful. Fans saw his many cheating scandals play out in early season of “Vanderpump Rules.” Once he married Cartwright, he changed his ways, but early in his marriage, Taylor caught flack after he was spotted in public multiple times without wearing his wedding ring.

In 2019, Cartwright told Us Weekly that her husband was extra protective of his wedding band because it included a diamond from his late father, Ronald Cauchi’s, ring, and that he always took it off when he went to the gym.

“I have to laugh about stuff because, I mean, there are articles saying that our marriage is in trouble and stuff like that. I’m just like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Cartwright said at the time. “We have been so solid. I don’t even worry about it because as long as we’re happy and we’re doing good, that’s all that matters.”

Taylor also responded to the buzz about his missing ring. In a video posted to Twitter, he said, “Little update: Out of the gym, ring back on, marriage still OK.”

Taylor has said that marriage has changed him. In a September 2022 interview on the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, he even credited his wife and child for saving him.

“If you knew who I was in the past, getting married changed me a lot,” he said. “[I] never wanted kids. I never wanted to get married. I never wanted pets. I never wanted any of it… God just works in mysterious ways.”

“This whole life that I’m having right now was not in my cards at all.” He added. “That was not me. But I feel like being married and having a child, it really saved my life.”

