‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Marks Heartbreaking Anniversary

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor shared a heartbreaking post on the anniversary of his father’s death. Days after Christmas, the 43-year-old former Bravo star marked the fifth anniversary of the passing of his father, Ronald Cauchi.

The Cauchi patriarch died in December 2017 from esophageal cancer, according to E! News.

A lot has changed for Taylor since his father’s death. While he was known for his bad boy ways on “Vanderpump Rules,” the death of his father prompted the former SUR bartender to make changes to his lifestyle. Taylor married his longtime love, Brittany Cartwright, in 2019, and in April 2021, the couple welcomed a son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.

Jax Taylor Said He Hopes He’s Making His Father Proud

Taylor has been focusing on family and fatherhood ever since his exit from “Vanderpump Rules” in December 2020.

On December 27, 2022, he posted a Twitter tribute to his late father on the anniversary of his death. “5 years ago today I lost my idol, my best friend, my father. I miss you every day dad. Hope I am making you proud. Just copying your playbook as a father every day,” Taylor wrote.

Fans reacted to tell Taylor his father would be proud to see him today. “Your Dad would be very proud of the man, husband, friend & father you have become,” one fan tweeted. “You have made viewers proud of the wonderful husband/dad you’ve become. There is no doubt your dad is smiling down on you daily,” another wrote.

In 2021, Taylor told “Access” that he was “extremely close” with his dad and that he even wrote a children’s book in his honor so that Cruz would get to know what kind of man his grandfather was.

“I did an homage, kind of a like a love letter, to my son about my father,” Taylor said in November 2021. “I worked really hard on it …It’s just kind of like a love letter to my dad and the man he was, and how I plan on raising my son like my father raised me.”

Jax Taylor Wants to Raise His Kids the Way His Dad Raised Him

When Taylor and Cartwright first made their pregnancy announcement, Taylor told People his dad was his “hero.” “I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for,” he said in 2020. “I can’t wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions. My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook.”

Taylor, who grew up in Michigan, has also said he wants to leave California to raise his family in the Midwest, much in the way he was raised.

In 2021, Taylor told “Access”: “I’m a Midwest guy, my wife’s from Kentucky. We grew up with a different lifestyle. I don’t want my kids to miss out on what I had growing up and took for granted– living in cul de sacs, having the neighborhood kids, going to public schools, and just being around family.”

Taylor and Cartwright spent Christmas 2022 in Kentucky with the Cartwright family. The “Vanderpump Rules” alum’s mother-in-law, Sherri Cartwright, previously told a fan that the couple was “looking” for a home in Kentucky.

And during that recent trip to see family, Taylor shared a video of a ranch-style house situated on acres of land that he is eyeing. “I want this house…. Kentucky,” he wrote.

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Poses for Christmas Photo With Jax Taylor