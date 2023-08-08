‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Changes His Tune on Tom Sandoval

Jax Taylor is backing off on bashing Tom Sandoval.

Months after the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was embroiled in a cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss and became estranged from most of his castmates, his former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star said he wants nothing but the best for him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Came to Tom Sandoval’s Defense on Social Media

Taylor has been one of Sandoval’s most vocal critics, but in an August 2023 Instagram post, he suggested that it’s time to call a truce.

On August 3, 2023, Taylor announced that he is opening a sports bar, Jax’s Studio City, with his wife, Brittany Cartwright. The bar news came two months after Taylor told “The Toast” podcast that he heard a “rumor” that Sandoval’s business partners want him out over at Schwartz & Sandy’s, the Franklin Village, California bar he co-owns with Tom Schwartz.

“I heard that they are trying to buy Tom Sandoval out,” Taylor claimed in June. “The managers do not like him. The owners do not like him. The employees do not like him. Nobody wants to work for him.” The former SUR bartender added that he was casually asked if he’d like to buy into the business, but he declined.

After Taylor revealed that he was opening his own bar business, he posted in an Instagram comment, “Sandoval if you need a job let me know! #jaxstudiocity.”

Some fans felt Taylor was trolling his former friend with the snarky job offer.

But in a follow-up comment, Taylor wrote:

“We have a long history and we like making it fun at each other it’s harmless, don’t read into things. I want the best for Tom he’s going through a lot and I know he deserved a lot of it, but I think it’s time we just let things heal or be and move on. No point in grilling the guy anymore we have all made mistakes in life. “

In another comment, Taylor wrote, “Just a joke we have a funny understanding.. don’t read into it.. our history is long and complicated but we still can give each other a hard time.”

As of this writing, Sandoval has not responded to Taylor’s joke job offer, but some fans accused Taylor of being “all over the place” and “backpedaling” when it comes to Sandoval.

Jax Taylor Has Criticized Tom Sandoval Repeatedly Over the Years

Taylor has long criticized Sandoval, but in the months since his cheating scandal broke, he has been particularly outspoken. “He’s done this before and nobody believed me. It’s just not his first time,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023 of Sandoval’s alleged past infidelities.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in May, Taylor mocked Sandoval’s “tragic” side career as the lead singer for the cover band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras. He also accused his former best friend of being “very narcissistic” and said that when he saw him in late 2022, all Sandoval did was talk about his “s***ty band.”

Speaking of the band, Taylor revealed on The Toast that Sandoval attempted to invite his wife, who is close friends with Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix, to one of his shows, and he called him out on it. He compared Sandoval to “a serial killer who kills their family and then goes out to the bar.”

And in June, Taylor didn’t hold back about Sandoval either. In an interview with Us Weekly, he said Sandoval got caught up in “a diva mentality” from his fame on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I think something’s going on upstairs,” Taylor added. “I think he’s got a few screws loose, personally.”

