Jax Taylor Expresses Regret Over Drama With Ex-Girlfriend

Jax Taylor opened up about his decision to skip Stassi Schroeder’s wedding in Italy.

Nearly one year after Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright canceled plans to go to their former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star’s formal nuptials to Beau Clark, Taylor explained what happened—and admitted that he was in the wrong.

Jax Taylor Said Going to Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding ‘Was Not in the Cards’ For Him

Taylor and Schroeder were a couple during the first season of “Vanderpump Rules.” Their dysfunctional relationship and subsequent breakup was a major storyline when the Bravo reality show debuted in 2013.

The exes were ultimately able to rekindle a friendship, and Schroeder even became close to Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright. But in May 2022, Taylor and Cartwright did not attend Schroeder’s Italian wedding, despite making the short guest list.

In a March 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor said there were “multiple reasons” why he and his wife didn’t go to the wedding.

“It really was just not in the cards,” he said. “There were a lot of things… and it was right in the middle of COVID still.”

In the same interview, Cartwright revealed that the couple’s 1-year-old son Cruz’s passport did not arrive in time, and that a backup plan to have her mom watch the baby fell through.

Taylor also addressed “rage texts” that he sent to the groom’s best friend, in which he complained about the wedding.

“I made the mistake of texting Beau’s best friend and saying, ‘Hey listen, I don’t think I’m gonna be able to make this. There’s too much,’” Taylor explained. “And I should have just went right to Beau because I thought maybe I could ask his friend, ‘How do you think I should handle this?’ It’s one of those things where we would have went… I hope one day they can forgive us.”

While the two couples did not speak for months after the drama, the former SUR bartender added that he hopes his friendship with Schroeder can be repaired.

“She knows I’m very sorry,” he added.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Attended Stassi Schroeder’s First Wedding

Schroeder and Clark’s Italian nuptials came more than a year after they were legally married in a casual ceremony in California. At the time, a pregnant Schroeder shocked fans with the news that she had exchanged vows with Clark ahead of their baby’s arrival. Because the COVID pandemic was at its height, the couple put their original plan for a wedding in Italy on hold and tied the knot in a backyard ceremony.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. ❤️-Married sept 2020 -Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021,” Schroeder captioned an Instagram video at the time.

The small ceremony included only the closest family and friends, including Taylor and Cartwright.

During an appearance on the ”Scheananagins with Scheana Shay” podcast, in 2022, Cartwright expressed deep regret over her and her husband’s handling of the Italian wedding invite. But Shay came to the couple’s defense.

“Let’s point out the fact that you were at her wedding, her real wedding, her first wedding,” Shay reminded Cartwright. “You were there. You helped plan. This is a second wedding celebration out of the country. You have a child. Your mom just lost a dear friend. You didn’t have a passport [for Cruz] and you were still trying to get there up until the last day.”

In October 2022, Schroeder also addressed the situation but said she was “totally fine” with not talking to Taylor and Cartwright. “I’m not talking to them anymore,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “It’s fine. Like not everyone is meant to be friends forever.”

But in March 2023, Shay told the “Jamie All Over” podcast that she did see Cartwright and Schroeder briefly talking at a birthday party thrown by mutual pal Lala Kent. “I did see them talk,” Shay said of the former friends. “I don’t know what they talked about, but I did see them. “

In the ET interview, Taylor said he hopes the friendship with Schroeder will get back to normal “organically.”

“We’re slowly starting to be able to talk and stuff,” Cartwright added. “I don’t want to pressure her or anything.”

