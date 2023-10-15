Jax Taylor Goes After Katie Maloney During Fan Appearance

Jax Taylor called out Katie Maloney as a “mean girl.” The “Vanderpump Rules” alum went after his former co-star in a rant during a Q&A with fans at City Winery in Boston in October 2023.

In a clip posted on the @ScandovalThreads Instagram account, Sandoval went off on Maloney, who was formerly married to his close friend Tom Schwartz, and accused her of icing out his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

“She’s mean to my wife, and I have a problem with her,” Taylor said of Maloney. “She hasn’t returned her calls. They haven’t talked in forever. She was at our gender reveal. She was in our wedding. Katie’s got a little bit of a big head right now. She’s kind of riding on Ariana’s coattails, you know what I mean?”

Taylor’s mention of Ariana Madix seemingly refers to the support and attention she has received in the months since her ex Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with their former co-star Raquel Leviss. Maloney is set to open a sandwich shop, Something About Her, with Madix.

Katie Maloney Clapped Back at Jax Taylor’s Comments

It wasn’t long before Maloney got wind of Taylor’s trash-talking. According to Us Weekly, a message to the @ScandovalThreads account from Maloney’s verified Instagram account read, “Lol Brittany hasn’t called me. I also saw her on Scheana [Shay]’s birthday and we were fine. I’m not mean to her.”

Taylor then responded to call out Maloney. “Bull s***,” he wrote in the comment section. “You are a mean girl to my wife …she’s done nothing to you but be your friend. That’s lie we need to see proof!!! I can say s*** too show the proof that you called…”

On social media, some followers were perplexed by Taylor’s sudden rage at Maloney. Others defended Maloney and pointed out that she hasn’t profited from Madix’s Sandoval heartbreak.

“This is a weird and random attack,” one commenter wrote on Instagram, noting that after Scandoval broke, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent appeared in an Uber eats commercial, James Kennedy and Sandoval did musical tours, and Taylor got a spin-off, a spot on ‘‘House of Villains” and a VPR rewatch show on Peacock.

“Katie has done what……put out Merch for Something About Her alongside Ariana?” the commenter asked. “I’ve seen her in zero commercials, I haven’t seen one podcast interview…nothing. So how exactly is she riding Ariana’s coattails? I mean damn. Don’t get mad at Katie because she doesn’t want to hang out with your wife.”

Brittany Cartwright Previously Said Katie Maloney Stopped Talking to Her

This isn’t the first fans heard of a rift between Maloney and Cartwright. It all started in May 2022 after Taylor and Cartwright canceled plans to go to Stassi Schroeder’s wedding in Italy at the last minute, which caused Schroeder to become upset with them.

In March 2023, Cartwright blamed the missed wedding for Maloney’s change of tune toward her, according to ShowBiz CheatSheet. “She still hasn’t talked to me,” Maloney revealed on the “Watch What Happens Live” at the time. “Katie and I have never had a fight so it’s kind of hard for me.”

According to Us Weekly, Taylor also blamed the estrangement on the fallout over Schroeder’s wedding. “She’s so far up Stassi’s butt,” the former SUR bartender said of Maloney. “It makes no sense. [It’s like] high school.”

In April, Cartwright again noted that she hadn’t talked to Maloney. “It’s crazy seeing Katie because she was literally my matron of honor. We were so close. And I have barely even heard from her in a whole entire year,” she said, on an episode of Peacock’s “Watch With Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor,” per Entertainment Tonight. “We never got in any fights and I don’t have any hate or anything for her.”

Taylor elaborated on the October 12, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live” when asked about why he called Maloney mean. “Because of the situation, we didn’t go to Stassi’s wedding. I think Katie just doing what Stassi says, so she’s mad at my wife,” he said. “And I don’t think that’s fair because it has nothing to do with my wife. I feel like she shouldn’t be so mean to her.”

Taylor also agreed after host Andy Cohen asked him if he thinks Maloney is Schroeder’s puppet.

